Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8298 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 20000 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34988 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29575 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40364 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74836 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43552 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63956 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63632 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.9m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 45335 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
Publications
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 1876 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20908 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63876 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 74836 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 119055 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 10680 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73416 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 169170 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 219063 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 152525 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10688 views

Actor Taron Egerton does not consider himself a suitable candidate for the role of James Bond. He refers to himself as too "messy" for the role, despite his experience in the spy genre.

Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"

Actor Taron Egerton, despite his experience in the spy genre, stated that he does not consider himself a suitable candidate for the role of the next James Bond, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

When asked if he was ready to claim the role, Egerton replied: "No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that."

The 35-year-old Welsh actor added that he really loves the character and "particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Although a new Bond has not yet been announced, the first film since Amazon MGM acquired ownership is already beginning to take shape. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, and last month Variety reported that a 2028 release date is being considered.

Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film26.06.25, 10:00 • 126771 view

Insiders told Variety that Amazon is interested in casting a British actor under 30, including Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson (Elordi is Australian).

However, Egerton, who is currently on press tours for the crime thriller "She Rides Shotgun," told Collider that he is not opposed to making something "more commercial" in the future. "I think there's a period in my life now where, as you say, I'm probably sticking more to what's creatively closer to me, but, you know, I'm sure that won't always be the case," he said.

"James Bond is a serious undertaking, and as far as I know, no one is asking me to do it," Egerton concluded. "But maybe it's not exactly what would make me happier. I think it's a serious old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, such a role."

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite