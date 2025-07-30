Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"

Actor Taron Egerton, despite his experience in the spy genre, stated that he does not consider himself a suitable candidate for the role of the next James Bond, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

When asked if he was ready to claim the role, Egerton replied: "No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that."

The 35-year-old Welsh actor added that he really loves the character and "particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Although a new Bond has not yet been announced, the first film since Amazon MGM acquired ownership is already beginning to take shape. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, and last month Variety reported that a 2028 release date is being considered.

Insiders told Variety that Amazon is interested in casting a British actor under 30, including Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson (Elordi is Australian).

However, Egerton, who is currently on press tours for the crime thriller "She Rides Shotgun," told Collider that he is not opposed to making something "more commercial" in the future. "I think there's a period in my life now where, as you say, I'm probably sticking more to what's creatively closer to me, but, you know, I'm sure that won't always be the case," he said.

"James Bond is a serious undertaking, and as far as I know, no one is asking me to do it," Egerton concluded. "But maybe it's not exactly what would make me happier. I think it's a serious old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, such a role."