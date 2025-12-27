New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday

$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM • 9964 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 24013 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 22287 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 28758 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 42116 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25917 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 20597 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19402 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21180 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45761 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Publications
Exclusives
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 14008 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 24013 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 19032 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 42116 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45761 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the working schedule of the electronic payment system and the banking system for the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. The EPS will operate 24/7, but with restrictions for the State Treasury on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has determined how the electronic payment system and the Ukrainian banking system will operate at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

It is noted that during this period, as throughout 2025, the SEP will operate 24/7 with the current calendar day's date in accordance with the System's Technological Regulations.

At the same time, the National Bank took into account the appeal of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine regarding the establishment of a restriction on operations in the SEP for this institution due to the end of the reporting year 

- the post says.

 In this regard:  

  • December 30, 2025, the SEP continues to operate in normal 24/7 mode. The Ukrainian foreign exchange market, the National Bank's depository and the National Bank when carrying out depository activities of a depository institution, as well as other National Bank systems, operate in normal mode.
    • December 31, 2025 and January 01, 2026, the SEP continues to operate in normal 24/7 mode, however, payment and information messages from and to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine are not accepted through the SEP. The banking system of Ukraine operates in normal mode. The Ukrainian foreign exchange market, the NBU depository, as well as other National Bank systems, operate in normal mode.

      The NBU also reported that on Monday, December 30:

      • Calculations of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine for payments on redemption and servicing of public debt, including with a value date of December 31, 2025, in foreign currency through the National Bank of Ukraine and JSC "Ukreximbank", including income payments and/or redemption of domestic government bonds denominated in foreign currency, are carried out until 13.00.
        • Calculations for payments on redemption and servicing of public debt between the State Treasury Service of Ukraine and the National Bank in national currency with a redemption date of December 31, 2025, including income payments and/or redemption of domestic government bonds, are carried out until 16.00.

          "To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Ukrainian banking system and proper customer service, banks are obliged to replenish their cash desks and ATMs with cash of various denominations in advance," the NBU added.

          Recall

          Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a number of bills related to the economy and defense. Among them are the creation of financial inclusion banks, the extension of special operating rules for "Pivdenmash" and the introduction of bank taxation.

