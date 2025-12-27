New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has determined how the electronic payment system and the Ukrainian banking system will operate at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

It is noted that during this period, as throughout 2025, the SEP will operate 24/7 with the current calendar day's date in accordance with the System's Technological Regulations.

At the same time, the National Bank took into account the appeal of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine regarding the establishment of a restriction on operations in the SEP for this institution due to the end of the reporting year - the post says.

December 30, 2025 , the SEP continues to operate in normal 24/7 mode. The Ukrainian foreign exchange market, the National Bank's depository and the National Bank when carrying out depository activities of a depository institution, as well as other National Bank systems, operate in normal mode.

, the SEP continues to operate in normal 24/7 mode. The Ukrainian foreign exchange market, the National Bank's depository and the National Bank when carrying out depository activities of a depository institution, as well as other National Bank systems, operate in normal mode. December 31, 2025 and January 01, 2026, the SEP continues to operate in normal 24/7 mode, however, payment and information messages from and to the State Treasury Service of Ukraine are not accepted through the SEP. The banking system of Ukraine operates in normal mode. The Ukrainian foreign exchange market, the NBU depository, as well as other National Bank systems, operate in normal mode.

Calculations of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine for payments on redemption and servicing of public debt, including with a value date of December 31, 2025, in foreign currency through the National Bank of Ukraine and JSC "Ukreximbank", including income payments and/or redemption of domestic government bonds denominated in foreign currency, are carried out until 13.00.

Calculations for payments on redemption and servicing of public debt between the State Treasury Service of Ukraine and the National Bank in national currency with a redemption date of December 31, 2025, including income payments and/or redemption of domestic government bonds, are carried out until 16.00.

"To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Ukrainian banking system and proper customer service, banks are obliged to replenish their cash desks and ATMs with cash of various denominations in advance," the NBU added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a number of bills related to the economy and defense. Among them are the creation of financial inclusion banks, the extension of special operating rules for "Pivdenmash" and the introduction of bank taxation.

