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General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3504 views

Defense Forces attacked the Granit center where S-400 and Buk systems are repaired. Enemy personnel concentration points in Striletska Bay were also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to facilities of the Almaz-Antey concern in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

As part of the systematic reduction of the air defense capabilities of the Russian invaders, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in the area of Fiolentivske Highway in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, on the night of March 19, struck the Innovation Center of the Granit production and technical enterprise, which is part of the Almaz-Antey concern. Its facilities repair and maintain Russian air defense systems.

- reported the General Staff.

In particular, as noted, the concern services equipment that forms the basis of the air defense "shield" of temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Among other things, its facilities repair S-400 "Triumf" and S-300PM2 "Favorit" anti-aircraft missile systems, 92N6E and 96L6E radar stations, and Buk-M2/M3 and Tor-M2 medium and short-range air defense systems.

"In addition, in the area of Striletska Bay in Sevastopol, enemy personnel concentration points were hit. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified," the General Staff stated.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue systematic measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea23.02.26, 12:16 • 30219 views

Julia Shramko

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General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea | УНН