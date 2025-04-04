Buk air defense system

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13733 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24192 views

06:32 PM • 24192 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62260 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209793 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120393 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388628 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308431 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213350 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244027 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255000 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128510 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120393 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308431 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388628 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252747 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308431 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1538 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12415 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42817 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70893 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56680 views
News by theme

98 battles at the front: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 85 air strikes and made about 5,000 attacks.

War • February 25, 06:19 AM • 28408 views

Half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Over the last day, 99 combat engagements took place, 33 of them in the Pokrovsk sector and 18 in the Kursk region. The enemy launched 2 rocket attacks, 87 air strikes and over 5800 shelling attacks.

War • February 10, 06:19 AM • 26044 views

General Staff confirms hit of Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in Krasnodar region of Russia

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the successful destruction of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of February 6. Explosions and a fire were reported at the facility, which was used to store and launch Shahed UAVs.

War • February 6, 06:04 AM • 26679 views

General Staff confirms the destruction of an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia and a Russian Buk missile system

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the successful destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. It also confirmed the destruction of a Russian Buk missile system in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

War • February 5, 09:52 AM • 26131 views

Unmanned Systems Forces conducted over 220 operations deep into Russian territory - Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched more than 3,500 drones across the territory of Russia. The confirmed depth of target destruction reaches over 2000 kilometers.

War • February 3, 03:59 PM • 33212 views

General Staff confirms destruction of oil depot in Tula region of Russia and enemy air defense systems

Ukrainian defense forces struck at the 8 March oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, where oil products for the occupation army were stored. Several air defense facilities in the occupied territories were also destroyed.

War • January 18, 11:00 AM • 33214 views

Belarus tests a new missile near the border with Ukraine

Belarus tested a new 9M318 anti-aircraft guided missile for the Buk-MB2 system at the Merlinsky test site. An air alert was declared in Ukraine due to the missile launches.

War • December 10, 11:16 PM • 74750 views

153 military clashes per day: where the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

In the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, the enemy carried out about 70 attacks. Ukrainian defenders have repelled most of the attacks, and fighting continues in some areas.

War • November 30, 06:13 PM • 30510 views

123 attacks of the invaders since the beginning of the day: more than half - in three directions

During the current day, Russian troops carried out 123 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhovsky, Vremovsky and Pokrovsky directions - more than half of all attacks.

War • November 29, 02:48 PM • 20373 views

General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Russian Atlas Oil Depot and the destruction of the Buk-M3

The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of the Atlas Oil Depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with two fires. The Buk-M3 air defense system radar station in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region was also destroyed.

War • November 29, 09:00 AM • 19552 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 and radar in occupied Luhansk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully engaged a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed an enemy radar in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. The targets were located tens of kilometers from the front line.

War • October 25, 09:02 AM • 16675 views

Defense Forces destroy Russian Buk about 60 km from the contact line - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers. The complex, worth $40-50 million, was located at a distance of about 60 km from the front line.

War • October 21, 10:36 AM • 15458 views

Guerrillas discovered Buk-M3 SAM in occupied Sevastopol - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Buk-M3 air defense system and a P-18 radar station in the Gagarin district of occupied Sevastopol. This air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance.

War • September 18, 07:42 AM • 14018 views

6 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed in the south in a week of August - Tavria OSGT

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a modern Buk-M3 and an Osu air defense system in the south. In total, since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian military has eliminated six enemy anti-aircraft missile systems in the south.

War • August 8, 08:21 AM • 23569 views

Russians deploy additional air defense systems to defend the Crimean bridge - ATESH

Guerrillas have spotted the transportation of Buk-M2 and S-400 air defense systems to strengthen the defense of the Crimean bridge. Russia is forced to withdraw weapons from various parts of the front to close vulnerabilities in its defense capabilities.

War • August 7, 10:29 AM • 35932 views

In the southern direction, the enemy does not have large resources, so it attacks with small infantry units - Likhovaya

In the southern direction, the enemy uses only small infantry units without armored vehicles. There is a high intensity of artillery attacks, airstrikes and the use of drones on both sides.

War • August 5, 04:14 PM • 27104 views

Drone vs. stick: Special Forces officers show how they shot down a Russian UAV

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attempted to shoot down an occupier's reconnaissance drone by attaching a stick to their own drone. The video of the attempt to shoot down the Russian Supercam was posted on the Ukrainian Special Forces' Telegram channel.

War • July 24, 07:22 PM • 36067 views

Kuleba: russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of MH17 plane

The Foreign Minister said that russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, and the entire command staff must be brought to justice.

War • July 17, 11:22 AM • 24356 views

DIU reconnaissance men destroyed russian "zhitel" and logistics center of occupants

In the occupied Donetsk region, intelligence units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a russian electronic warfare station "zhitel" and a logistics center where tank equipment and ammunition were stored.

War • July 7, 06:35 AM • 34184 views

Aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces hit enemy drone control center

Ukrainian troops hit a Russian drone control center and an anti-aircraft gun and inflicted significant losses on Russian troops.

War • July 7, 05:51 AM • 32509 views

July 3: Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Day of Disobedience

Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.

UNN Lite • July 3, 03:03 AM • 128491 views

In the east of Simferopol, ATES guerrillas have recorded the location of Russian air defense installations

Activists of the ATESH movement recorded the location of S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Simferopol in Crimea, providing coordinates 44. 952273, 34.194718.

War • June 29, 11:12 AM • 31484 views

SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

War • June 29, 09:35 AM • 30958 views

Guerrillas spotted deployment of air defense systems to airfield in Dzhankoi

Russian troops have moved the BUK anti-aircraft missile system to the airfield in occupied Dzhankoy due to the low effectiveness of their air defense against modern Ukrainian missiles, the ATES guerrilla movement reports.

War • May 25, 05:27 PM • 31243 views

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.

War • May 21, 05:56 PM • 27958 views

Drone Army strike units destroyed over one and a half hundred Russian strongholds

Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than 100 Russian occupants and 154 strongholds, including 40 armored vehicles, 133 trucks, 20 tanks, 18 self-propelled artillery pieces, 51 cannons, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 16 radio equipment and 6 multiple rocket launchers.

War • May 14, 05:41 PM • 38323 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy's Buk SAM in Sumy sector: video

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a six-missile launcher in the Sumy sector using attack drones.

War • May 2, 01:51 PM • 19098 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than a thousand occupants, 5 tanks and 13 artillery systems over the last day

Ukraine's armed forces killed about 1,120 Russian invaders on April 30, bringing Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion to about 469,840 people.

War • May 1, 04:48 AM • 112936 views

Sumy region: Russians shelled 11 communities in the border area

The Russian occupiers fired 58 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, launching 286 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, rockets and ammunition for UAVs.

War • April 30, 07:50 PM • 20221 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces defeat two Russian Buk SAMs in Sumy sector

Ukrainian troops destroy two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance in the Sumy sector.

War • April 30, 02:36 PM • 19544 views