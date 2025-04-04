Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy carried out 85 air strikes and made about 5,000 attacks.
Over the last day, 99 combat engagements took place, 33 of them in the Pokrovsk sector and 18 in the Kursk region. The enemy launched 2 rocket attacks, 87 air strikes and over 5800 shelling attacks.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the successful destruction of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in the Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of February 6. Explosions and a fire were reported at the facility, which was used to store and launch Shahed UAVs.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the successful destruction of the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. It also confirmed the destruction of a Russian Buk missile system in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.
The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched more than 3,500 drones across the territory of Russia. The confirmed depth of target destruction reaches over 2000 kilometers.
Ukrainian defense forces struck at the 8 March oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, where oil products for the occupation army were stored. Several air defense facilities in the occupied territories were also destroyed.
Belarus tested a new 9M318 anti-aircraft guided missile for the Buk-MB2 system at the Merlinsky test site. An air alert was declared in Ukraine due to the missile launches.
In the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, the enemy carried out about 70 attacks. Ukrainian defenders have repelled most of the attacks, and fighting continues in some areas.
During the current day, Russian troops carried out 123 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhovsky, Vremovsky and Pokrovsky directions - more than half of all attacks.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported the defeat of the Atlas Oil Depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with two fires. The Buk-M3 air defense system radar station in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia region was also destroyed.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully engaged a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed an enemy radar in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. The targets were located tens of kilometers from the front line.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupiers. The complex, worth $40-50 million, was located at a distance of about 60 km from the front line.
Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Buk-M3 air defense system and a P-18 radar station in the Gagarin district of occupied Sevastopol. This air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a modern Buk-M3 and an Osu air defense system in the south. In total, since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian military has eliminated six enemy anti-aircraft missile systems in the south.
Guerrillas have spotted the transportation of Buk-M2 and S-400 air defense systems to strengthen the defense of the Crimean bridge. Russia is forced to withdraw weapons from various parts of the front to close vulnerabilities in its defense capabilities.
In the southern direction, the enemy uses only small infantry units without armored vehicles. There is a high intensity of artillery attacks, airstrikes and the use of drones on both sides.
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attempted to shoot down an occupier's reconnaissance drone by attaching a stick to their own drone. The video of the attempt to shoot down the Russian Supercam was posted on the Ukrainian Special Forces' Telegram channel.
The Foreign Minister said that russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, and the entire command staff must be brought to justice.
In the occupied Donetsk region, intelligence units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a russian electronic warfare station "zhitel" and a logistics center where tank equipment and ammunition were stored.
Ukrainian troops hit a Russian drone control center and an anti-aircraft gun and inflicted significant losses on Russian troops.
Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.
Activists of the ATESH movement recorded the location of S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Simferopol in Crimea, providing coordinates 44. 952273, 34.194718.
SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.
Russian troops have moved the BUK anti-aircraft missile system to the airfield in occupied Dzhankoy due to the low effectiveness of their air defense against modern Ukrainian missiles, the ATES guerrilla movement reports.
On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.
Over the past week, the strike units of the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than 100 Russian occupants and 154 strongholds, including 40 armored vehicles, 133 trucks, 20 tanks, 18 self-propelled artillery pieces, 51 cannons, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 16 radio equipment and 6 multiple rocket launchers.
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with a six-missile launcher in the Sumy sector using attack drones.
Ukraine's armed forces killed about 1,120 Russian invaders on April 30, bringing Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion to about 469,840 people.
The Russian occupiers fired 58 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, launching 286 explosions from various types of weapons, including artillery, mortars, rockets and ammunition for UAVs.
Ukrainian troops destroy two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance in the Sumy sector.