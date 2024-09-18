Ukrainian guerrillas in occupied Sevastopol discovered a Buk-M3 air defense system and a P-18 radar station. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

On the coast of the Gagarinsky district of Sevastopol, our agents were able to identify a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system 9K317M Buk-M3, - the statement said.

Details

The guerrillas note that there was also a P-18 radar station there, which is used to provide early warning and targeting for Buk-M3. Thus, this air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance.

Recall

