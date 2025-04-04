The "ATESH" movement damaged railway infrastructure in the Voronezh region, disrupting fuel supplies for the Russian army. The sabotage complicated the logistics of the occupiers.
The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.
The "ATESH" movement carried out a sabotage operation on the railway in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation hindered fuel supplies to the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.
An agent of the ATES movement from among the Russian military poured sugar into the fuel tank of the RP-377LA electronic warfare system. The malfunction was discovered only three days later, and the saboteur successfully escaped.
Campaigning materials calling for joining the resistance movement were found in the remnants of the tver region. The leaflets were placed in crowded places as part of a campaign to spread protest sentiment.
Agents of the ATES movement discovered that the occupiers are placing armored vehicles and MLRS in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region. Particularly valuable equipment is covered with camouflage nets.
In Yevpatoria, an occupation stronghold was discovered in an abandoned high-rise building near the coast. Placing military facilities in civilian buildings in Crimea has become a systemic phenomenon for “defense” and enrichment.
The partisan movement "Atesh" reported the movement of a column with Chinese buggies Desert cross 1000-3 to Kursk. The equipment can be used for sabotage operations in border areas.
The partisan movement "Atesh" discovered the construction of New firing points on the embankment of Yevpatoria. Similar fortifications appear along the entire western coast of Crimea.
The Ukrainian movement ATES destroyed a relay cabinet on the railroad near the village of Urozhayne in Zaporizhzhia region. The sabotage disrupted the supply of military equipment and fuel to the Russian occupiers between the stations of Velykyi and Verkhnii Tokmak.
An agent of the ATES movement conducted a successful sabotage near Novooleksiyivka, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation complicated the occupiers' logistics, especially the supply of fuel after the attack on the port in Feodosia.
The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. The complex protects key facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles after Russia's defense has been strengthened.
The Ukrainian Navy reports 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, capable of carrying up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. There is also a ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Mediterranean.
Partisans report that after the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, the occupiers are setting up mobile gas stations en masse due to fuel shortages. The Russian occupation command has limited the time that fuel storage points can stay in one place to 10-12 hours.
The occupiers are suffering catastrophic losses in the Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.
The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. High security measures were found, including observation towers, guard posts and patrols.
The Dnipro group sends untrained mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands. According to the ATES movement, this is done to conceal real losses, with many soldiers dying on the way.
Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The agents established the storage of equipment, the organization of security, and recorded patrols and posts.
The underground movement ATES reported a sabotage on a key railroad line in the Kursk region. The explosion of a relay cabinet will complicate the supply of the Russian army to the front.
Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea. They collected data on exercises, new fortifications, and the movement of occupiers' equipment.
The Russian military in Sevastopol is using civilians to build fortifications due to a shortage of personnel. The Atesh guerrilla movement has identified routes for the movement of equipment and construction sites for fortifications.
The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.
On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.
The underground movement “ATESH” has revealed the location of a supply base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The base stores food supplies for the troops on the peninsula and the Dnipro group.
The Russians suffered significant losses of personnel in the Liman sector. Due to massive violations of discipline, a “symbolic 9th company” has been created for offenders, according to the underground movement ATESH.
In the Donetsk region, guerrillas found a new field depot of Russian ammunition near Berestove. The ATES movement reported the coordinates of the depot, where the Russians had brought several trucks of shells for the front.
The ATESh guerrilla movement reported the movement of weapons and equipment of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation to the Kursk region. This may indicate a shortage of weapons in the Kursk sector.
Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Buk-M3 air defense system and a P-18 radar station in the Gagarin district of occupied Sevastopol. This air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance.
In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, mobilization activities are intensified. The newly mobilized are being sent en masse as part of the 15th motorized rifle brigade to problematic areas of the front in the Kursk region.
Partisans of the ATES movement have discovered the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Voronezh. Agents are collecting information about the locations of combat duty and recording the activity of air defense systems in the city and its surroundings.