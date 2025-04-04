$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5440 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50621 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189715 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110044 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368496 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254560 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110901 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 189658 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 368415 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244227 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296319 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8090 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32971 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58386 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44563 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114952 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Atesh

Sabotage in Voronezh: "ATESH" struck at the fuel logistics of the occupiers

The "ATESH" movement damaged railway infrastructure in the Voronezh region, disrupting fuel supplies for the Russian army. The sabotage complicated the logistics of the occupiers.

War • March 28, 04:54 AM • 25575 views

Blown up just before the arrival of a train with ammunition: another successful operation of "ATESH" in Crimea

The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.

War • March 12, 04:59 AM • 131479 views

Partisans "ATESH" disrupted fuel supplies to the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region

The "ATESH" movement carried out a sabotage operation on the railway in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation hindered fuel supplies to the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.

War • March 9, 05:29 AM • 42902 views

Guerrillas disable the occupiers' electronic warfare system

An agent of the ATES movement from among the Russian military poured sugar into the fuel tank of the RP-377LA electronic warfare system. The malfunction was discovered only three days later, and the saboteur successfully escaped.

War • February 17, 04:16 AM • 31215 views

Leaflets calling to join the resistance movement appeared in the russian remnant - ATESH

Campaigning materials calling for joining the resistance movement were found in the remnants of the tver region. The leaflets were placed in crowded places as part of a campaign to spread protest sentiment.

News of the World • January 29, 10:22 PM • 24574 views

Partisans: Occupants hide military equipment in seized buildings in Kherson region

Agents of the ATES movement discovered that the occupiers are placing armored vehicles and MLRS in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region. Particularly valuable equipment is covered with camouflage nets.

War • January 29, 01:55 PM • 23135 views

Occupants in Crimea place strongholds in abandoned high-rise buildings - “ATESH”

In Yevpatoria, an occupation stronghold was discovered in an abandoned high-rise building near the coast. Placing military facilities in civilian buildings in Crimea has become a systemic phenomenon for “defense” and enrichment.

War • January 11, 08:11 AM • 33661 views

Russians transfer Chinese buggies to Kursk region, probably for sabotage raids - Atesh

The partisan movement "Atesh" reported the movement of a column with Chinese buggies Desert cross 1000-3 to Kursk. The equipment can be used for sabotage operations in border areas.

War • December 11, 05:23 AM • 89524 views

Terrorists set up new firing positions on the embankment of Yevpatoria - "Atesh"

The partisan movement "Atesh" discovered the construction of New firing points on the embankment of Yevpatoria. Similar fortifications appear along the entire western coast of Crimea.

War • December 8, 06:46 AM • 74005 views

ATES guerrillas blow up an important railway facility in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia

The Ukrainian movement ATES destroyed a relay cabinet on the railroad near the village of Urozhayne in Zaporizhzhia region. The sabotage disrupted the supply of military equipment and fuel to the Russian occupiers between the stations of Velykyi and Verkhnii Tokmak.

War • November 17, 04:18 AM • 101488 views

Sabotage in Kherson region: relay cabinet destroyed near Crimea - ATESH

An agent of the ATES movement conducted a successful sabotage near Novooleksiyivka, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation complicated the occupiers' logistics, especially the supply of fuel after the attack on the port in Feodosia.

War • October 20, 02:19 AM • 82259 views

ATES guerrillas discover Pantsir-S1 complex on the outskirts of Moscow

The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. The complex protects key facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles after Russia's defense has been strengthened.

War • October 14, 10:13 AM • 12752 views

There are 2 enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Calibers”

The Ukrainian Navy reports 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, capable of carrying up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. There is also a ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Mediterranean.

War • October 12, 04:10 AM • 48375 views

Damage to the oil depot in Feodosia: the occupiers have a shortage of fuel, they are setting up mobile gas stations

Partisans report that after the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, the occupiers are setting up mobile gas stations en masse due to fuel shortages. The Russian occupation command has limited the time that fuel storage points can stay in one place to 10-12 hours.

War • October 11, 01:44 PM • 14067 views

Due to the record losses of the Russian Federation, there is a lack of places in hospitals in the occupied territories - ATESH

The occupiers are suffering catastrophic losses in the Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.

War • October 11, 11:46 AM • 12270 views

In occupied Crimea, guerrillas scouted an arsenal where Russians store ammunition for the navy - ATESH

The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH conducted a reconnaissance of the 17th Arsenal of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. High security measures were found, including observation towers, guard posts and patrols.

War • October 8, 12:32 PM • 11994 views

Russians are sending untrained conscripts and mobilized people to the Dnipro Islands - ATESH

The Dnipro group sends untrained mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands. According to the ATES movement, this is done to conceal real losses, with many soldiers dying on the way.

War • October 6, 02:45 PM • 21274 views

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of the 4th regiment of radiochemical biological defense in Simferopol - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The agents established the storage of equipment, the organization of security, and recorded patrols and posts.

War • October 6, 08:07 AM • 20773 views

Guerrillas sabotage railway lines in Kursk region - ATESH

The underground movement ATES reported a sabotage on a key railroad line in the Kursk region. The explosion of a relay cabinet will complicate the supply of the Russian army to the front.

War • September 30, 02:39 AM • 51412 views

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Russian troops at the Angarsk training ground in Crimea - “ATES”

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea. They collected data on exercises, new fortifications, and the movement of occupiers' equipment.

War • September 28, 10:24 PM • 19859 views

Occupants in Sevastopol involve civilians in construction of fortifications - partisans

The Russian military in Sevastopol is using civilians to build fortifications due to a shortage of personnel. The Atesh guerrilla movement has identified routes for the movement of equipment and construction sites for fortifications.

Society • September 26, 08:15 AM • 17636 views

Russians are building new fortifications at the entrances to occupied Yevpatoriya - ATESH

The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.

War • September 25, 12:40 PM • 14263 views

Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.

War • September 22, 04:19 PM • 34539 views

“ATESH reveals location of rf army supply base in occupied Simferopol

The underground movement “ATESH” has revealed the location of a supply base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. The base stores food supplies for the troops on the peninsula and the Dnipro group.

War • September 22, 12:43 PM • 34690 views

Russians suffer heavy losses in the Liman direction - “ATESH”

The Russians suffered significant losses of personnel in the Liman sector. Due to massive violations of discipline, a “symbolic 9th company” has been created for offenders, according to the underground movement ATESH.

Society • September 20, 01:40 PM • 13740 views

Guerrillas discover new Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk region - ATES

In the Donetsk region, guerrillas found a new field depot of Russian ammunition near Berestove. The ATES movement reported the coordinates of the depot, where the Russians had brought several trucks of shells for the front.

War • September 20, 10:44 AM • 10907 views

Russians are moving equipment to Kursk region - partisans

The ATESh guerrilla movement reported the movement of weapons and equipment of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation to the Kursk region. This may indicate a shortage of weapons in the Kursk sector.

War • September 19, 01:26 PM • 14761 views

Guerrillas discovered Buk-M3 SAM in occupied Sevastopol - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a Buk-M3 air defense system and a P-18 radar station in the Gagarin district of occupied Sevastopol. This air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance.

War • September 18, 07:42 AM • 14018 views

Samara region intensifies mobilization for fighting in Kursk region

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, mobilization activities are intensified. The newly mobilized are being sent en masse as part of the 15th motorized rifle brigade to problematic areas of the front in the Kursk region.

Society • September 18, 02:51 AM • 19753 views

“Pantsir” air defense system discovered in Voronezh - guerrillas of the ‘Atesh’ movement

Partisans of the ATES movement have discovered the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Voronezh. Agents are collecting information about the locations of combat duty and recording the activity of air defense systems in the city and its surroundings.

War • August 16, 03:02 PM • 24543 views