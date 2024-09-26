Occupants in Sevastopol involve civilians in construction of fortifications - partisans

Russian soldiers of the 810th separate marine brigade in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol are using civilians to build fortifications, the Atesh guerrilla movement reports, UNN reports.

The ATES agent was able to track the route of forklifts on KAMAZ trucks along the Balaklava highway towards Kozacha Bay. During the observation, it was possible to find out the places where the Russian Armed Forces continue to build fortifications, but to a greater extent with the help of civilians using special equipment - said the guerrillas.

According to the movement, amid a shortage of personnel at the front, the number of Russian servicemen who were previously involved in construction has significantly decreased.

