From now on, a personal client account is available on the UZ-Cargo e-Portal with a document processing service. The number of services will gradually increase, and the system is promised to be launched by April 9.
The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns about fraudsters who use fake videos and voice messages in Telegram to extort money. Check information and enable two-factor authentication.
A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.
Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the development of 5 products based on artificial intelligence, which will help the state work more efficiently, and Ukrainians receive services more transparently.
A new fraudulent scheme has appeared on Instagram with aggressive comments under posts. Clicking on the link in the profile description may lead to phishing and theft of personal data.
The Security Service of Ukraine prevented terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region and detained two RF agents. They were planning to blow up a pickup truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the building of the TCC in the Nikopol district.
Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on 11 Russian propagandists who spread Kremlin narratives and justify the war. The list includes journalists, military correspondents and bloggers.
In Sri Lanka, a wild elephant attacked a car with Russian women in Yala National Park. The animal broke the windshield, probably due to the lack of treats.
The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.
On the evening of March 28, there were wounded in Dnipro as a result of the shelling. A large-scale fire broke out in a restaurant complex, a multi-storey building and private houses are on fire.
Russia has once again attacked the "Sudzha" gas transportation system (station) in the Kursk region, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.
An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl who were preparing a terrorist attack on the order of Russian military intelligence were detained in Zaporizhzhia. They face life imprisonment.
The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents in Lviv who were planning to blow up a Ukrainian military car. The attackers planted explosives in the car, they face life imprisonment.
The Rada supported draft law No. 9549, which simplifies obtaining land for the deployment of electronic communication networks. This will speed up the development of 4G, 5G and the restoration of communication.
Military counterintelligence of the SBU detained a GRU agent in Sumy region who was adjusting fire on Ukrainian units. The traitor was passing enemy coordinates for strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
An information shield fell on a girl on Heroes of the Dnieper Street, 32b in Kyiv. Eyewitnesses helped the victim, she survived, the details of the incident are being clarified.
Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a cyber attack, online ticket sales are unavailable. Passengers are forced to buy tickets at the ticket offices, which has caused large queues at the station in the capital.
The Kharkiv subway overpaid the supplier more than UAH 1. 1 million for fuel due to changes in the contract. The prosecutor's office demands the return of funds, as the price changes were unreasonable.
At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.
Telegram has reached 1 billion monthly active users, surpassing many competitors. Pavel Durov announced the independence and profitability of the messenger.
An agent of the Russian Federation tried to blow up police officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region by planting explosives in the building. The SBU detained a 25-year-old злочинник, who received the task through Telegram.
The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about common scams in Telegram and provided recommendations on how to protect your account from phishing attacks and protect personal data.
CERT-UA detected phishing attacks via Signal on defense enterprises and the Defense Forces. Attackers distributed malicious archives disguised as meeting reports, using compromised accounts for trust.
On the site of the destroyed "Orlyonok" camp in Mariupol, the occupiers are building a "Warriors" military training center. This is another step towards the militarization of children, who are being recruited into the "Youth Army" and taught to shoot.
As a result of a UAV attack, fires broke out at two enterprises in the Dnipro district, which were promptly extinguished. The enemy also shelled the Nikopol area, but there were no casualties.
The founder of Telegram, accused of complicity in criminal activity, left France with the permission of the court. Media reports that Durov is leaving for Dubai.