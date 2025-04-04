$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15630 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28465 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64678 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213669 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122530 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244213 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213669 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391803 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310682 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3046 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14130 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45303 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72086 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57179 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Telegram

News by theme

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the resumption of online services for freight transportation: what is already working

From now on, a personal client account is available on the UZ-Cargo e-Portal with a document processing service. The number of services will gradually increase, and the system is promised to be launched by April 9.

Economy • April 4, 01:59 PM • 9080 views

Changes in the rules of deferral for students and teachers: the Cabinet approved the draft law

The Cabinet approved changes to the rules of deferral for students and teachers. Men 25+ who are studying for the second time at the same or lower level of education will not receive a deferral.

War • April 4, 10:40 AM • 6918 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns about fraudsters who use fake videos and voice messages in Telegram to extort money. Check information and enable two-factor authentication.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 06:37 PM • 12060 views

Explosion at a police station in Odesa region: a man who made an explosive device has been detained

A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.

War • April 2, 11:13 AM • 20488 views

Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on 5 AI products: Fedorov told the details

Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the development of 5 products based on artificial intelligence, which will help the state work more efficiently, and Ukrainians receive services more transparently.

Society • April 1, 11:08 AM • 12048 views

Scammers have found a new way to deceive Instagram users: how to recognize it

A new fraudulent scheme has appeared on Instagram with aggressive comments under posts. Clicking on the link in the profile description may lead to phishing and theft of personal data.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 09:49 AM • 14379 views

Planned two terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region on the order of the enemy: RF agents detained

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region and detained two RF agents. They were planning to blow up a pickup truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the building of the TCC in the Nikopol district.

War • April 1, 07:36 AM • 21861 views

Users are experiencing issues with Telegram: what are the complaints

Users are reporting Telegram outages. The most common complaints are about issues with the app and server connection.

Society • April 1, 07:14 AM • 18456 views

11 Russian propagandists added to the list of "Kremlin mouthpieces" - GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on 11 Russian propagandists who spread Kremlin narratives and justify the war. The list includes journalists, military correspondents and bloggers.

Society • March 31, 07:08 AM • 19848 views

In Sri Lanka, an elephant attacked a car with Russian women and broke the glass

In Sri Lanka, a wild elephant attacked a car with Russian women in Yala National Park. The animal broke the windshield, probably due to the lack of treats.

News of the World • March 29, 03:10 PM • 38985 views

Ukraine is completing the heating season and has already started preparing for the next one - Deputy Prime Minister

The heating season is ending in Ukraine. The government is starting preparations for the next winter, restoring infrastructure and modernizing heating networks.

Economy • March 29, 12:10 PM • 149225 views

Four injured in Dnipro attack, restaurant complex, high-rise building, private homes on fire

On the evening of March 28, there were wounded in Dnipro as a result of the shelling. A large-scale fire broke out in a restaurant complex, a multi-storey building and private houses are on fire.

War • March 28, 08:53 PM • 21480 views

Russia again attacked the "Sudzha" station in the Kursk region - CCD NSDC

Russia has once again attacked the "Sudzha" gas transportation system (station) in the Kursk region, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported.

War • March 28, 09:00 AM • 28684 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

Elon Musk launched his AI "Grok" in Telegram: how to connect

Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.

Technologies • March 26, 12:18 PM • 25763 views

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl were preparing a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia: an agent couple was detained

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl who were preparing a terrorist attack on the order of Russian military intelligence were detained in Zaporizhzhia. They face life imprisonment.

War • March 26, 08:48 AM • 33157 views

On the order of the enemy, they tried to blow up the car of a Ukrainian soldier: two accomplices of the Russian Federation were detained in Lviv

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents in Lviv who were planning to blow up a Ukrainian military car. The attackers planted explosives in the car, they face life imprisonment.

War • March 25, 03:09 PM • 30602 views

The Rada adopted the law on digital infrastructure: what will change for Ukrainians

The Rada supported draft law No. 9549, which simplifies obtaining land for the deployment of electronic communication networks. This will speed up the development of 4G, 5G and the restoration of communication.

Politics • March 25, 12:23 PM • 20673 views

Corrected enemy fire on Ukrainian units in the Kursk direction: a "mole" of the Russian GRU has been detained

Military counterintelligence of the SBU detained a GRU agent in Sumy region who was adjusting fire on Ukrainian units. The traitor was passing enemy coordinates for strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 25, 11:14 AM • 27191 views

In Kyiv, an information shield fell on a girl, she survived

An information shield fell on a girl on Heroes of the Dnieper Street, 32b in Kyiv. Eyewitnesses helped the victim, she survived, the details of the incident are being clarified.

Kyiv • March 24, 02:23 PM • 21885 views
Exclusive

Due to a cyber attack on "Ukrzaliznytsia", large queues have formed at the capital's railway station - photo

Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a cyber attack, online ticket sales are unavailable. Passengers are forced to buy tickets at the ticket offices, which has caused large queues at the station in the capital.

Society • March 24, 12:16 PM • 194193 views

In Kharkiv, the subway overpaid UAH 1.1 million for fuel

The Kharkiv subway overpaid the supplier more than UAH 1. 1 million for fuel due to changes in the contract. The prosecutor's office demands the return of funds, as the price changes were unreasonable.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 04:32 PM • 16367 views

Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation

At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.

War • March 20, 06:57 AM • 13901 views

Telegram celebrates its first billion active users

Telegram has reached 1 billion monthly active users, surpassing many competitors. Pavel Durov announced the independence and profitability of the messenger.

News of the World • March 19, 04:02 PM • 21904 views

Tried to blow up police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region: an agent of the Russian Federation was detained

An agent of the Russian Federation tried to blow up police officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region by planting explosives in the building. The SBU detained a 25-year-old злочинник, who received the task through Telegram.

War • March 19, 09:14 AM • 12877 views

How not to become a victim of hacking in Telegram: advice from the Ministry of Digital Affairs

The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about common scams in Telegram and provided recommendations on how to protect your account from phishing attacks and protect personal data.

Crimes and emergencies • March 19, 08:11 AM • 35053 views

CERT-UA detected a new wave of attacks on defense enterprises and the Defense Forces of Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

CERT-UA detected phishing attacks via Signal on defense enterprises and the Defense Forces. Attackers distributed malicious archives disguised as meeting reports, using compromised accounts for trust.

War • March 18, 12:53 PM • 14295 views

In Mariupol, the occupiers are building a military training center on the site of a children's camp - City Council

On the site of the destroyed "Orlyonok" camp in Mariupol, the occupiers are building a "Warriors" military training center. This is another step towards the militarization of children, who are being recruited into the "Youth Army" and taught to shoot.

Society • March 18, 09:22 AM • 23103 views

Russian drones caused fires at two enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of a UAV attack, fires broke out at two enterprises in the Dnipro district, which were promptly extinguished. The enemy also shelled the Nikopol area, but there were no casualties.

War • March 18, 06:43 AM • 11254 views

The court allowed Durov to leave France. He headed to Dubai

The founder of Telegram, accused of complicity in criminal activity, left France with the permission of the court. Media reports that Durov is leaving for Dubai.

News of the World • March 15, 02:13 PM • 21255 views