Air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine amid ballistic missile threat

An air alert has spread throughout Ukraine, amid the threat of the enemy using ballistics, which was warned about by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in Telegram.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in a significant part of the territory of Ukraine. After 12 o'clock, it additionally covered Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, in addition to a number of other regions where the alarm was announced earlier.

