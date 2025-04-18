Air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine amid ballistic missile threat

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 9964 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39356 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42073 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75756 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30345 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85405 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68412 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152615 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88787 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90756 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 60544 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 44872 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 61263 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 28087 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 49414 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50620 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 75755 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85405 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152615 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 106980 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14250 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15052 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29098 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28495 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40707 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine amid ballistic missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10625 views

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast. The alert covers a significant part of the country, including Kyiv and many regions.

Air raid alert spread throughout Ukraine amid ballistic missile threat

An air alert has spread throughout Ukraine, amid the threat of the enemy using ballistics, which was warned about by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in Telegram.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in a significant part of the territory of Ukraine. After 12 o'clock, it additionally covered Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, in addition to a number of other regions where the alarm was announced earlier.

Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack18.04.25, 09:59 • 3202 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15