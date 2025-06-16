$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5404 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Donald Trump a defense aid package that Ukraine is ready to purchase. The meeting will take place at the G7 summit.

Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, he plans to raise the issue of the defense aid package that Ukraine is ready to buy. President Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference in Vienna, reports UNN.

Indeed, one of the issues that I will discuss with President Trump at the meeting is the defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy. And we will discuss it with him. And I am sure that we will have such an opportunity. At least I hope so 

- said the President.

Everyone should work to ensure that the alliance of Ukraine, the USA and Europe does not fall apart - Zelenskyy16.06.25, 16:46 • 730 views

Let's add

As UNN wrote, US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Vienna
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
