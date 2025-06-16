Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, he plans to raise the issue of the defense aid package that Ukraine is ready to buy. President Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference in Vienna, reports UNN.

Indeed, one of the issues that I will discuss with President Trump at the meeting is the defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy. And we will discuss it with him. And I am sure that we will have such an opportunity. At least I hope so - said the President.

