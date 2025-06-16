Everyone should work to ensure that the alliance of Ukraine, the USA and Europe does not fall apart - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the collapse of the union will lead to the need for rapid development of the European defense industry. The security of the continent is under threat.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the union of Ukraine, the USA, and Europe must not fall apart. If this happens, Europe will have to make a leap in the development of its defense industry, Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vienna, reports UNN.
Details
We all have to work to ensure that the union between Ukraine, America and Europe does not fall apart. We are all interested in this
Zelenskyy added that not only Russia, but anyone else will not be able to threaten such an alliance.
Then the continent will be safe and it will not be easy for anyone to threaten such an alliance, not only Russia
If the US and Europe do not protect their alliance, the Europeans will have to rapidly develop their defense system.
If there are difficulties with the defense alliance between Europe and America, Europe will have to jump in the development of its defense industry. This is a lot of money and there is not much time for this
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna. The Chancellery reported that the main focus will be on economic cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.