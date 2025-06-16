Everyone should work to ensure that the alliance of Ukraine, the USA and Europe does not fall apart - Zelenskyy

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5290 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 16398 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 26476 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 40213 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 88830 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61722 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65768 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57686 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54930 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.1m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 23161 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 49838 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 8390 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 80361 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 64303 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 64887 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 81010 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 146551 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 218496 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 275990 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 50326 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 71493 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 66632 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 164156 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81925 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Everyone should work to ensure that the alliance of Ukraine, the USA and Europe does not fall apart - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the collapse of the union will lead to the need for rapid development of the European defense industry. The security of the continent is under threat.

Everyone should work to ensure that the alliance of Ukraine, the USA and Europe does not fall apart - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the union of Ukraine, the USA, and Europe must not fall apart. If this happens, Europe will have to make a leap in the development of its defense industry, Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vienna, reports UNN.

Details

We all have to work to ensure that the union between Ukraine, America and Europe does not fall apart. We are all interested in this

- emphasized the head of state.

Zelenskyy added that not only Russia, but anyone else will not be able to threaten such an alliance.

Then the continent will be safe and it will not be easy for anyone to threaten such an alliance, not only Russia

- the President emphasized.

If the US and Europe do not protect their alliance, the Europeans will have to rapidly develop their defense system.

If there are difficulties with the defense alliance between Europe and America, Europe will have to jump in the development of its defense industry. This is a lot of money and there is not much time for this

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen in Vienna. The Chancellery reported that the main focus will be on economic cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vienna
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9