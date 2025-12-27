$41.930.00
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 3972 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 22502 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 31339 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 71456 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 43850 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 45435 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 62321 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29693 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 23190 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Odesa Regional TCC and SP reported the death of a man in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RTC and SP. The preliminary cause of death is acute heart failure caused by a chronic illness.

Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: details

A man died in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP in Odesa region. Preliminarily, the cause of death was acute heart failure caused by a chronic illness. This was reported by Odesa Regional TCC and SP, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The leadership of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support expresses condolences to the family of the deceased citizen and provides clarification regarding the circumstances of the event that took place on December 25, 2025.

- the report says.

It is reported that the citizen was brought to the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP by a joint notification group to clarify his registration data. While on the territory of the center, the man suddenly lost consciousness. Servicemen immediately began providing pre-medical assistance and called an emergency medical team. Despite the efforts of the medics, who arrived within minutes and performed a complex of resuscitation measures, they pronounced the citizen dead.

According to preliminary conclusions of the forensic medical examination, the cause of death was acute heart failure caused by a chronic illness. The rapid deterioration of health and the results of the medical examination confirm the sudden nature of the pathological condition.

- added the TCC.

They emphasized that the dissemination of manipulative messages in the information space about alleged violent death or the presence of bodily injuries does not correspond to reality and is premature until the official results of the forensic medical examination are published.

Recall

The Rivne Regional TCC responded to reports of an attack on TCC employees in the Sarny district of the region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Rivne Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Odesa