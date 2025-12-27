A man died in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP in Odesa region. Preliminarily, the cause of death was acute heart failure caused by a chronic illness. This was reported by Odesa Regional TCC and SP, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The leadership of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support expresses condolences to the family of the deceased citizen and provides clarification regarding the circumstances of the event that took place on December 25, 2025. - the report says.

It is reported that the citizen was brought to the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi RTCC and SP by a joint notification group to clarify his registration data. While on the territory of the center, the man suddenly lost consciousness. Servicemen immediately began providing pre-medical assistance and called an emergency medical team. Despite the efforts of the medics, who arrived within minutes and performed a complex of resuscitation measures, they pronounced the citizen dead.

According to preliminary conclusions of the forensic medical examination, the cause of death was acute heart failure caused by a chronic illness. The rapid deterioration of health and the results of the medical examination confirm the sudden nature of the pathological condition. - added the TCC.

They emphasized that the dissemination of manipulative messages in the information space about alleged violent death or the presence of bodily injuries does not correspond to reality and is premature until the official results of the forensic medical examination are published.

