We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11939 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20843 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 60074 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118421 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254908 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Russians attacked Odesa region with drones at night: fires broke out

In the Odesa region, as a result of a drone attack, a garage in the Odesa district and a building of a medical facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district caught fire. There were no deaths or injuries.

War • March 13, 07:04 AM • 23042 views

Russian drones attacked Odesa and the region: what is known about the destruction and the consequences of the strikes

As a result of the attack by Russian drones, private houses in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged, and fires broke out. The enemy also attacked a sanatorium in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with a ballistic missile.

War • March 4, 10:05 PM • 14784 views

Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region at night: a recreation center was partially destroyed by fire

At night, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region. In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a recreation center was partially destroyed and two cars were burned, with no casualties.

War • September 28, 06:11 AM • 16085 views

Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

Oleksandr Kharlov visited the regional psychiatric hospital No. 4, where renovation work is underway. He noted the improvement of conditions for patients, but pointed out the lack of beds due to the renovation.

Society • September 19, 10:44 AM • 14663 views

Harvest-2024: farmers of Odesa region harvested more than 2.5 million tons of grain

Odesa region harvested 2. 57 million tons of grain with an average yield of 35.1 cwt/ha. The highest yield was recorded in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district at 42.1 cwt/ha.

Economy • July 26, 01:53 PM • 33639 views

Explosion occurs in Odesa region

An explosion occurred in the Odesa region. Earlier, there were warnings of a missile threat to the entire region from the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the detection by the Ukrainian Air Force of a high-speed target approaching from the Black Sea.

War • July 16, 08:15 PM • 62309 views

Harvest-2024: Odesa region exceeds 1.5 million tons of grain

As of July 11, Odesa region harvested more than 1. 5 million tons of grain, including 909,000 tons of winter wheat and 468,000 tons of winter barley, while other crops such as spring wheat, spring barley, peas and winter rape also contributed to the total harvest.

Society • July 13, 06:20 AM • 39197 views

Invaders hit a resort village in the Odessa region: they hit tourist infrastructure facilities

The Russian army shelled a resort village in the Odessa region, hitting tourist infrastructure facilities. The inspection continues, and a full list of damage and damage is being established.

War • June 5, 05:04 PM • 61286 views

Odessa RMA calculated international assistance from partners

The Odessa regional state administration has received significant assistance from international partners, including the EU, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the United States and Norway. Partners transfer medical equipment, ambulances, electric generators and other support for the restoration and development of the region.

Society • June 1, 12:58 PM • 34512 views

The enemy is trying to destroy the entire infrastructure of Odesa region, but we are holding on - RMA

Despite Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Odesa region continues to function, with businesses operating and residents preparing for the beach season.

Society • April 19, 03:22 PM • 27283 views

Air Force spots UAV heading north in Odesa region

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs that a drone flying in a northerly direction was spotted in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

War • April 5, 12:53 AM • 107863 views

Movement of enemy UAVs in different directions on the territory of Ukraine was spotted

russian drones were spotted flying in different directions across Ukraine.

War • March 30, 12:40 AM • 107994 views

Kiper: Heating season in Odesa region to be gradually completed

The heating season in Odesa Oblast will gradually end on 31 March due to warming weather.

Society • March 28, 11:03 AM • 27035 views

Russians again used ballistic missiles in Odesa region: no casualties or damage - Southern Defense Forces

Russians fired a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from occupied Crimea, which landed in an open area in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, causing no casualties or damage.

War • March 23, 01:29 PM • 48386 views

Border guard found dead in Odesa region

A border guard was found dead with a gunshot wound in a unit of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi border guard detachment in Odesa region, and a soldier was found dead in the street in Podilsk, Odesa region, and a murder suspect was detained in the latter case.

Crimes and emergencies • March 14, 03:23 PM • 26305 views

Wearing a latex mask and a wetsuit, an Odesa resident tried to swim across the Dniester and swim to Moldova

A resident of Odesa, wearing a latex mask, raincoat and wetsuit, was detained by border guards while trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border by swimming across the Dniester River.

Crimes and emergencies • March 10, 05:12 PM • 39911 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces warn of missile approaching Odesa region

Ukraine's Armed Forces warned of a missile approaching Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, announcing an air alert in southern Ukraine.

War • March 9, 07:10 AM • 62939 views

Bratchuk: SBU to investigate cases of girls who filmed explosions in Odesa - Bratchuk

The SBU will visit girls in Odesa who filmed and published videos of explosions in the city during air defense.

War • February 27, 09:38 PM • 71649 views

Explosions in Odesa, enemy attacks the city

Explosions occurred in Odesa during enemy shelling of the city.

War • February 27, 08:43 PM • 31931 views

Carbon monoxide poisoning injures 6 people in two villages of Odesa region

Four adults and two children were hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty heating system in two villages in Odesa Oblast.

Crimes and emergencies • February 22, 09:18 AM • 24555 views

Fighting and shelling continue in several areas of the frontline, Armed Forces hold the line

The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.

War • February 18, 11:09 PM • 30207 views

Threat of drone attack: the Air Force said that enemy drones are moving from the Black Sea

The Air Force reported that it had spotted several enemy drones moving from the Black Sea to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions of Ukraine.

War • February 9, 07:47 PM • 29722 views

One person died in Odesa region due to a power line break, two hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Kharkiv region

One person died in Odesa region due to a broken power line wire, and two people in Kharkiv region were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Crimes and emergencies • February 5, 09:11 AM • 21605 views

A resident of Odesa Oblast tells how she scaled up her bakery business thanks to a microgrant from Vlasna Dela

A resident of Odesa region tells how she scaled her bakery business.

Economy • January 29, 08:29 AM • 35885 views