In the Odesa region, as a result of a drone attack, a garage in the Odesa district and a building of a medical facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district caught fire. There were no deaths or injuries.
As a result of the attack by Russian drones, private houses in the suburbs of Odesa were damaged, and fires broke out. The enemy also attacked a sanatorium in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with a ballistic missile.
At night, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa region. In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a recreation center was partially destroyed and two cars were burned, with no casualties.
Oleksandr Kharlov visited the regional psychiatric hospital No. 4, where renovation work is underway. He noted the improvement of conditions for patients, but pointed out the lack of beds due to the renovation.
Odesa region harvested 2. 57 million tons of grain with an average yield of 35.1 cwt/ha. The highest yield was recorded in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district at 42.1 cwt/ha.
An explosion occurred in the Odesa region. Earlier, there were warnings of a missile threat to the entire region from the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the detection by the Ukrainian Air Force of a high-speed target approaching from the Black Sea.
As of July 11, Odesa region harvested more than 1. 5 million tons of grain, including 909,000 tons of winter wheat and 468,000 tons of winter barley, while other crops such as spring wheat, spring barley, peas and winter rape also contributed to the total harvest.
The Russian army shelled a resort village in the Odessa region, hitting tourist infrastructure facilities. The inspection continues, and a full list of damage and damage is being established.
The Odessa regional state administration has received significant assistance from international partners, including the EU, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Germany, France, the United States and Norway. Partners transfer medical equipment, ambulances, electric generators and other support for the restoration and development of the region.
Despite Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Odesa region continues to function, with businesses operating and residents preparing for the beach season.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs that a drone flying in a northerly direction was spotted in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.
russian drones were spotted flying in different directions across Ukraine.
The heating season in Odesa Oblast will gradually end on 31 March due to warming weather.
Russians fired a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from occupied Crimea, which landed in an open area in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, causing no casualties or damage.
A border guard was found dead with a gunshot wound in a unit of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi border guard detachment in Odesa region, and a soldier was found dead in the street in Podilsk, Odesa region, and a murder suspect was detained in the latter case.
A resident of Odesa, wearing a latex mask, raincoat and wetsuit, was detained by border guards while trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border by swimming across the Dniester River.
Ukraine's Armed Forces warned of a missile approaching Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, announcing an air alert in southern Ukraine.
The SBU will visit girls in Odesa who filmed and published videos of explosions in the city during air defense.
Explosions occurred in Odesa during enemy shelling of the city.
Four adults and two children were hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning due to a faulty heating system in two villages in Odesa Oblast.
The situation on the frontline remains stable in some areas, but includes fighting and hostile attacks in various sectors: russian proxies fired near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Robotyne, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in Bilohorivka.
The Air Force reported that it had spotted several enemy drones moving from the Black Sea to Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions of Ukraine.
One person died in Odesa region due to a broken power line wire, and two people in Kharkiv region were poisoned by carbon monoxide.
A resident of Odesa region tells how she scaled her bakery business.