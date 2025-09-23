Russian missile strike on Odesa region: power outages in Tatarbunary

$41.380.13
05:00 AM • 13770 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 14558 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 19334 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 35119 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 38558 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 39340 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 58898 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68032 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62806 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30430 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
Popular news
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 13770 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 11:25 AM • 58898 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Russian missile strike on Odesa region: power outages in Tatarbunary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

As a result of a missile strike on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, a 60-year-old woman was killed, and two men were injured. In Tatarbunary, 800 subscribers were left without electricity, and utility workers are eliminating the consequences.

Russian missile strike on Odesa region: power outages in Tatarbunary

In Odesa region, as a result of a Russian missile strike, the city of Tatarbunary was partially left without power supply, said the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, damaging social facilities.

"On the night of September 23, the Russians deliberately attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Tatarbunary, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, with ballistic missiles," the head of the OVA noted.

According to him, utility services and State Emergency Service rescuers continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, a 60-year-old woman died, and 66-year-old and 49-year-old men were injured. Destruction and damage to the premises of recreation centers in the resort area were caused," the head of the OVA said.

In the city of Tatarbunary, which suffered the most, power supply was partially cut off - about 800 subscribers are without electricity. Energy workers are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore power grids. Water supply was not interrupted

- Kiper reported.

Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured23.09.25, 08:36 • 2264 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
State Emergency Service of Ukraine