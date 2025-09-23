Russian missile strike on Odesa region: power outages in Tatarbunary

In Odesa region, as a result of a Russian missile strike, the city of Tatarbunary was partially left without power supply, said the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kiper, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, damaging social facilities.

"On the night of September 23, the Russians deliberately attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Tatarbunary, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, with ballistic missiles," the head of the OVA noted.

According to him, utility services and State Emergency Service rescuers continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, a 60-year-old woman died, and 66-year-old and 49-year-old men were injured. Destruction and damage to the premises of recreation centers in the resort area were caused," the head of the OVA said.

In the city of Tatarbunary, which suffered the most, power supply was partially cut off - about 800 subscribers are without electricity. Energy workers are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore power grids. Water supply was not interrupted - Kiper reported.

