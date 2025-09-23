Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured

$41.250.00
05:00 AM • 3500 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 4656 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 13213 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 28265 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 32422 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 36019 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 52454 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 62814 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59245 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29116 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 10325 views
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 6100 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhoto01:12 AM • 4116 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 8526 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 9386 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 47489 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 52458 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 59249 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Annalena Baerbock
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Israel
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 47483 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 23869 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 40034 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 90870 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 113035 views
Fox News
MiG-31
Bild
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, one woman was killed and three people were injured. A hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, and cars were damaged.

Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured

Odesa region suffered another attack by Russian troops, damaging commercial kiosks, a hotel, buildings of Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, one person was killed and three were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Russian troops attacked Odesa region again. Unfortunately, one woman died, and three more people were injured.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in 5 commercial kiosks, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The buildings of a hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, an administrative services center, and several cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service indicated.

In Odesa region, a Russian attack caused a fire and destruction of farm warehouses: consequences shown20.09.25, 10:19 • 3740 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Ukrposhta