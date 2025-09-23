Russians attacked Odesa region: one killed, three injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, one woman was killed and three people were injured. A hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, and cars were damaged.
Odesa region suffered another attack by Russian troops, damaging commercial kiosks, a hotel, buildings of Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, one person was killed and three were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Russian troops attacked Odesa region again. Unfortunately, one woman died, and three more people were injured.
As noted, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in 5 commercial kiosks, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The buildings of a hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a cultural center, an administrative services center, and several cars were damaged, the State Emergency Service indicated.
