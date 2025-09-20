In Odesa region, a Russian attack caused a fire and destruction of farm warehouses: consequences shown

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops overnight, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a farm and warehouses with agricultural machinery were destroyed, the State Emergency Service and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with attack drones. Warehouse premises and buildings of a farm were under enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no dead or injured. - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, "as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a farm and the warehouse building with agricultural machinery was destroyed."

"Firefighters and volunteers promptly extinguished the fire," the State Emergency Service noted, showing the consequences of the enemy attack.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that due to the attack, a civilian object was destroyed - a farm building with an area of 1000 sq. m, and the warehouses of another farm and agricultural machinery were partially damaged.

