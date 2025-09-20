$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 27795 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 35147 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 29972 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 36609 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 49354 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 30178 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40627 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40048 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 68112 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
In Odesa region, a Russian attack caused a fire and destruction of farm warehouses: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district at night. The strike caused a fire in the warehouses of a farm and destroyed a building with agricultural machinery.

In Odesa region, a Russian attack caused a fire and destruction of farm warehouses: consequences shown

Odesa region was attacked by Russian troops overnight, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a farm and warehouses with agricultural machinery were destroyed, the State Emergency Service and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with attack drones. Warehouse premises and buildings of a farm were under enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no dead or injured.

- Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, "as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the warehouse of a farm and the warehouse building with agricultural machinery was destroyed."

"Firefighters and volunteers promptly extinguished the fire," the State Emergency Service noted, showing the consequences of the enemy attack.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that due to the attack, a civilian object was destroyed - a farm building with an area of 1000 sq. m, and the warehouses of another farm and agricultural machinery were partially damaged.

31 out of 40 Russian missiles and 552 out of 579 drones neutralized over Ukraine, F-16s repelled the attack20.09.25, 09:44 • 900 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine