31 out of 40 Russian missiles and 552 out of 579 drones neutralized over Ukraine, F-16s repelled the attack

Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using its traditional tactic of simultaneously striking designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters. 31 missiles and 552 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 20 (from 8:00 PM on September 19), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles. In total, during the attack, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 619 air attack assets:

579 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;

8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Yeysk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;

32 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"During the attack, the enemy used its traditional tactic - a simultaneous strike on designated targets with a large number of missiles and UAVs of various types. During the air attack, tactical aviation, including F-16 fighters, effectively worked on the enemy's cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. We thank our partners for the assistance already provided and look forward to further strengthening Ukraine in the airspace, both with ground-based air defense systems and aviation components," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted on social networks.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 583 air targets: 552 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones; 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Hits of ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 10 locations. The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules!" the report says.

"Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives