04:00 AM • 14739 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 25861 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 33907 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 28683 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 35228 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48133 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29636 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39749 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39868 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67286 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
31 out of 40 Russian missiles and 552 out of 579 drones neutralized over Ukraine, F-16s repelled the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using a simultaneous strike tactic. Ukrainian air defense, including F-16s, neutralized 31 missiles and 552 drones.

31 out of 40 Russian missiles and 552 out of 579 drones neutralized over Ukraine, F-16s repelled the attack

Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using its traditional tactic of simultaneously striking designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters. 31 missiles and 552 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 20 (from 8:00 PM on September 19), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles. In total, during the attack, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 619 air attack assets:

  • 579 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
    • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Yeysk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;
      • 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russia.

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        "During the attack, the enemy used its traditional tactic - a simultaneous strike on designated targets with a large number of missiles and UAVs of various types. During the air attack, tactical aviation, including F-16 fighters, effectively worked on the enemy's cruise missiles. Western weapons once again prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. We thank our partners for the assistance already provided and look forward to further strengthening Ukraine in the airspace, both with ground-based air defense systems and aviation components," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted on social networks.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 583 air targets: 552 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones; 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles

        - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        "Hits of ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) at 10 locations. The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules!" the report says.

        "Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives20.09.25, 09:31 • 394 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in Ukraine
        Kh-101
        Shahed-136
        9K720 Iskander
        Ukraine
        F-16 Fighting Falcon