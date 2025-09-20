"Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 14318 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 25378 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 33592 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 28391 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 34896 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 47862 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29529 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39539 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39841 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67094 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 9560 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 14244 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 14758 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 13550 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 4866 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 14318 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33235 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 47862 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39539 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67094 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 34896 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33235 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 17821 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 20866 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23398 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-21 "Grad"
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Overnight, Ukraine suffered a massive Russian attack involving 40 missiles and 580 drones. Three people were killed, dozens were injured, and infrastructure and residential areas were targeted.

"Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives

Russia's night attack on Ukraine targeted infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises, with three dead and dozens wounded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another enemy strike and stating that this is Russia's deliberate strategy and a strong international response is needed, writes UNN.

Details

"All night Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia. The enemy used 40 missiles, cruise and ballistic, and about 580 drones of various types. I thank all our soldiers who defended the sky all night, our F-16 pilots who once again proved their skill today and effectively worked to protect Ukraine from cruise missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President reported that Dnipro and the region, Mykolaiv region, Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia, communities of Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were under attack. "The enemy's target was our infrastructure, residential areas, civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a direct hit of a missile with cluster munitions on a high-rise building was recorded. As of now, dozens of wounded as a result of the shelling are known. Three people, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and friends," Zelenskyy said.

Every such strike is not a military necessity, but a deliberate strategy of Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure. That is why a strong international response is needed. Ukraine has proven that it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase arms supplies, expand sanctions against the Russian war machine and the areas that finance it. Every restriction on Russia is lives saved. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports us

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA20.09.25, 07:40 • 4950 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Zaporizhzhia