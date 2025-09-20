"Russia's deliberate strategy": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on infrastructure, residential areas, and enterprises, which claimed 3 lives

Russia's night attack on Ukraine targeted infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises, with three dead and dozens wounded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another enemy strike and stating that this is Russia's deliberate strategy and a strong international response is needed, writes UNN.

Details

"All night Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia. The enemy used 40 missiles, cruise and ballistic, and about 580 drones of various types. I thank all our soldiers who defended the sky all night, our F-16 pilots who once again proved their skill today and effectively worked to protect Ukraine from cruise missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President reported that Dnipro and the region, Mykolaiv region, Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia, communities of Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were under attack. "The enemy's target was our infrastructure, residential areas, civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a direct hit of a missile with cluster munitions on a high-rise building was recorded. As of now, dozens of wounded as a result of the shelling are known. Three people, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and friends," Zelenskyy said.

Every such strike is not a military necessity, but a deliberate strategy of Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure. That is why a strong international response is needed. Ukraine has proven that it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase arms supplies, expand sanctions against the Russian war machine and the areas that finance it. Every restriction on Russia is lives saved. Thank you to everyone who helps and supports us - Zelenskyy emphasized.

