Rivne region survived a night attack by Russia: civilian infrastructure damaged

Rivne region was attacked by Russian military overnight, civilian infrastructure was damaged, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Addition

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region.