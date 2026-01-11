$42.990.00
Rivne region survived a night attack by Russia: civilian infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

This night, Rivne region suffered an enemy air attack, as a result of which civilian infrastructure was damaged. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Rivne region survived a night attack by Russia: civilian infrastructure damaged

Rivne region was attacked by Russian military overnight, civilian infrastructure was damaged, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rivne region was subjected to an enemy air attack tonight. According to preliminary information, people were not injured. Unfortunately, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

- Koval wrote

Addition

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast