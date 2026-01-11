Rivne region survived a night attack by Russia: civilian infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Rivne region was attacked by Russian military overnight, civilian infrastructure was damaged, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Rivne region was subjected to an enemy air attack tonight. According to preliminary information, people were not injured. Unfortunately, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.
On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region.