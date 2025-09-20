Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 20, Dnipro was subjected to an enemy attack, a Russian missile hit a residential high-rise building. 1 person was killed, 13 were wounded, buildings and enterprises were damaged.
On the night of September 20, Dnipro suffered another enemy attack. Mayor Borys Filatov reported that a Russian missile hit a residential high-rise building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Borys Filatov and the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak.
I haven't slept all night. The bastards hit a residential high-rise building with a missile
According to the OVA, 1 person was killed and 13 were injured. As a result of the shelling, a high-rise building, private houses, outbuildings, garages, and enterprise facilities were damaged.
Also in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enterprise caught fire as a result of the strike. In Nikopol region, the occupiers used FPV drones and artillery, as a result of which a private house caught fire.
Recall
This night, Dnipro suffered a massive combined enemy attack. In addition, Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, was also under attack.
Also on September 13, Russian troops shelled the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which six people were injured.
Russia will continue to attack energy and railway facilities in Ukraine - Zelenskyy17.09.25, 19:02 • 3453 views