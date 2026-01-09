Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured rising

$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 20272 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 25781 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 26946 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 34345 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 23101 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 16904 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 14109 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18243 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14227 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 53423 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaignJanuary 8, 03:47 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM
The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudsperson06:55 PM
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details10:20 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 12704 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 34352 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
White House
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured rising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

At least two people were killed in a drone attack on Kyiv. Five were injured, and an entrance to a residential building was destroyed.

Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured rising

At least two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of December 9. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the Dnipro district, as a result of a UAV hitting a three-story residential building, one entrance was destroyed and a fire broke out.

29 people were evacuated from the building. Emergency services are working on site

- Klitschko said.

He added that the number of victims increased to five. Three of them received medical assistance on the spot, two were hospitalized.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of an enemy target hitting, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of a 16-story building, and garages were also on fire.

Recall

In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the level of the 18th floor. In the Pechersky district, there were partial destructions of the facade and fires, and in the Dnipro district, a non-residential building caught fire.

