Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured rising

At least two people died as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of December 9. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the Dnipro district, as a result of a UAV hitting a three-story residential building, one entrance was destroyed and a fire broke out.

29 people were evacuated from the building. Emergency services are working on site - Klitschko said.

He added that the number of victims increased to five. Three of them received medical assistance on the spot, two were hospitalized.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of an enemy target hitting, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of a 16-story building, and garages were also on fire.

Recall

In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the level of the 18th floor. In the Pechersky district, there were partial destructions of the facade and fires, and in the Dnipro district, a non-residential building caught fire.

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch