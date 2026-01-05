The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US

Calls for the deportation of rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but resides in the US, are gaining popularity online. The public's activism was sparked by the artist's change in political views and her support for the Donald Trump administration. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, there are two main petitions:

The first (over 89,000 signatures): focuses on the singer's personal life, particularly her marriage to Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of a sex crime. The authors accuse Minaj of inappropriate behavior and intimidating the victim's husband.

AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow

The second (over 48,000 signatures): initiated by representatives of the LGBTQ+ community who feel betrayed by the rapper's joining the conservative movement Turning Point USA and her support for JD Vance.

Citizenship issue

Despite living in the US for many years, Minaj previously stated on TikTok that she does not have American citizenship. She also confirmed that she entered the country illegally at the age of five.

I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I have lived in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars I have paid in taxes to this country, I would have been given honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago. - Nicki Minaj said in September 2024.

Amid the scandal, social media users began to massively ignore the singer's work: her music is booed at parties, and remixes where her vocal parts are removed are going viral online. Minaj herself calls her critics people who "are just determined to stay angry."

Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance