Exclusive
07:29 PM • 4220 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 22630 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 46380 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 28198 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 33396 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 39520 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 98778 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69814 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94591 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99093 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing. The reasons are her political views and support for Donald Trump, as well as her marriage to a convicted sex offender.

The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US

Calls for the deportation of rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but resides in the US, are gaining popularity online. The public's activism was sparked by the artist's change in political views and her support for the Donald Trump administration. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, there are two main petitions:

The first (over 89,000 signatures): focuses on the singer's personal life, particularly her marriage to Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of a sex crime. The authors accuse Minaj of inappropriate behavior and intimidating the victim's husband.

AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow22.12.25, 19:50 • 34593 views

The second (over 48,000 signatures): initiated by representatives of the LGBTQ+ community who feel betrayed by the rapper's joining the conservative movement Turning Point USA and her support for JD Vance.

Citizenship issue

Despite living in the US for many years, Minaj previously stated on TikTok that she does not have American citizenship. She also confirmed that she entered the country illegally at the age of five.

I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I have lived in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars I have paid in taxes to this country, I would have been given honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.

- Nicki Minaj said in September 2024.

Amid the scandal, social media users began to massively ignore the singer's work: her music is booed at parties, and remixes where her vocal parts are removed are going viral online. Minaj herself calls her critics people who "are just determined to stay angry."

Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance25.12.25, 10:31 • 5341 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
US Elections
Social network
Marriage
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
United States