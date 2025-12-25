Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance

$42.150.05
December 24, 03:03 PM • 33262 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 51233 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 28819 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 42056 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 46160 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23426 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 23381 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37415 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52979 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72504 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025December 24, 10:44 PM • 6072 views
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 5450 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 8444 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 12069 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 17787 views
Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The rapper deleted her Instagram account amid a wave of criticism following her appearance at the AmericaFest conference.

Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance
Photo: wiki/Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj deleted her Instagram account amid a wave of criticism following her appearance at the AmericaFest conference, organized by Turning Point USA in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Fans realized that Minaj's Instagram account had been deactivated on Christmas Eve.

The message "Sorry, this page is not available" now appears where Minaj's posts used to be

 - the publication writes.

The account deletion occurred after her participation in the AmericaFest conference, which took place on December 21 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the event, the performer appeared on stage with Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. They held hands and discussed, among other things, the issue of engaging young men in political activity. During the conversation, Minaj also expressed support for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

I can understand their position when I hear their speeches

- Minaj said from the stage.

However, while answering a question about addressing young men, the singer made a slip of the tongue, calling JD Vance a "killer." This happened in the presence of Erika Kirk, whose husband died from a gunshot wound in September 2024.

Realizing what she had said, Minaj fell silent and covered her face with her hands. Part of the audience reacted with laughter. Erika Kirk publicly supported the rapper, stating that she was not offended by her words.

I know her heart, and it doesn't even matter. Words are just words

 - Kirk said.

After the performance, Minaj faced active criticism online. Soon after, her Instagram account was deactivated. The rapper had previously deleted her social media page, but this time users noticed the coincidence in time between the scandal and the disappearance of the account.

Recall

Kristin Davis told why she didn't want to divorce Alec Baldwin in the early 2000s. The actress admitted that the reason was the actor's luxurious $1.7 million home in the Hamptons.

Alla Kiosak

