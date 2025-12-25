Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance

Photo: wiki/Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj deleted her Instagram account amid a wave of criticism following her appearance at the AmericaFest conference, organized by Turning Point USA in the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Fans realized that Minaj's Instagram account had been deactivated on Christmas Eve.

The message "Sorry, this page is not available" now appears where Minaj's posts used to be - the publication writes.

The account deletion occurred after her participation in the AmericaFest conference, which took place on December 21 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the event, the performer appeared on stage with Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. They held hands and discussed, among other things, the issue of engaging young men in political activity. During the conversation, Minaj also expressed support for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

I can understand their position when I hear their speeches - Minaj said from the stage.

However, while answering a question about addressing young men, the singer made a slip of the tongue, calling JD Vance a "killer." This happened in the presence of Erika Kirk, whose husband died from a gunshot wound in September 2024.

Realizing what she had said, Minaj fell silent and covered her face with her hands. Part of the audience reacted with laughter. Erika Kirk publicly supported the rapper, stating that she was not offended by her words.

I know her heart, and it doesn't even matter. Words are just words - Kirk said.

After the performance, Minaj faced active criticism online. Soon after, her Instagram account was deactivated. The rapper had previously deleted her social media page, but this time users noticed the coincidence in time between the scandal and the disappearance of the account.

