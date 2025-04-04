Antonio Tajani

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
Italian Foreign Minister Tajani named three key steps for the EU to avoid a trade war with the United States. According to him, Europe needs to increase purchases of American goods, raise defense spending, and deregulate its economy.
Italy has provided €13 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The funds will be used to restore the war-damaged energy infrastructure and stabilize electricity supply.
The Italian government has approved the tenth package of military aid to Ukraine, the details of which remain confidential. Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present it at COPASIR. The country continues to support Kyiv in its quest for a just peace.
Italian Defense Minister Crozetto announced the country's readiness to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. However, Foreign Minister Tajani considers such a discussion premature, emphasizing the need to achieve a “just peace.
Borrel called on EU countries to fulfill their obligations to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister by the ICC decision. G7 ministers discussed arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the Hamas commander at a meeting in Italy.
G7 foreign ministers meet in Fujairah and Ananya on November 25-26. The agenda includes the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and other international issues.
At a meeting in Warsaw, EU foreign ministers reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen sanctions against russia. Germany will continue to supply drones, and Italy emphasized the importance of financial assistance.
The Italian Foreign Minister confirmed that Italian weapons can only be used on the territory of Ukraine. Tajani also supported the idea of a peace conference with the participation of Russia, China, India, and Brazil.
European countries are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the threat of an Israeli offensive. Some governments are organizing charter flights, while others are advising to use commercial flights from Beirut.
Italy has reduced the size of its military mission in Lebanon, which trains the local military. The government recommends that Italian citizens urgently leave Lebanon and is ready to evacuate if necessary.
At the G7+ meeting in New York, Andriy Sybiga called on allies to urgently strengthen Ukraine's energy system. He emphasized the need to protect, restore, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector.
Some European countries are considering reopening their embassies in Afghanistan, which would mean diplomatic recognition of the Taliban almost three years after the fall of the previous government.
Italy will send Ukraine a new package of military aid and support the country's reconstruction efforts.
The war in Ukraine can end if Russia stops its armed aggression, restores the territorial integrity of Ukraine and ends the occupation of Ukrainian territories, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes.
Italy plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of assistance in the amount of 140 million euros.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will represent Ukraine at the peace summit, which Ukraine organized in Switzerland on June 15-16.
Italy will not allow the use of the weapons it provides to strike targets in Russia and will not send troops to Ukraine.
The Italian government is seeking compensation from the EU for the losses suffered by Italian firms due to Russian sanctions, including the idea of allowing companies whose assets have been seized by Moscow to apply for frozen European assets belonging to Russian business entities.
The G7 nations pledged to provide Ukraine with more air defense equipment, ammunition, and artillery to help repel the Russian invasion, while exploring the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.
During the meeting, Kuleba and Tayani discussed how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will focus on calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, reducing tensions between Israel and Iran, and reaffirming full support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
NATO is planning long-term military support for Ukraine through a proposed €100 billion fund, but the proposal has received mixed reactions from allies.
Italy urges russia not to use the terrorist attack in Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine and calls for calm and avoidance of escalation.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warned that the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine would increase the risk of World War III, ruling out the possibility of sending Italian troops to help Kyiv against a Russian invasion.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warns against the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, saying it threatens to spark World War III, while supporting the provision of military, economic and technical assistance to help Ukraine defend itself.
The Italian Senate approved the country's participation in the EU naval mission to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Italy is close to signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, which will have political and symbolic significance in support of international law.
The United Kingdom, Italy and Finland have suspended funding for the UN Refugee Agency in Gaza following allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada also froze funding for the Agency.