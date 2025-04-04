Antonio Tajani

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7274 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14950 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198903 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114813 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377786 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301872 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212466 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254760 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10445 views

Italian Foreign Minister: Europe will have to buy more from the US to avoid a trade war with Trump

Italian Foreign Minister Tajani named three key steps for the EU to avoid a trade war with the United States. According to him, Europe needs to increase purchases of American goods, raise defense spending, and deregulate its economy.

Economy • January 31, 11:22 PM • 44159 views

Italy allocates EUR 13 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector

Italy has provided €13 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. The funds will be used to restore the war-damaged energy infrastructure and stabilize electricity supply.

Economy • December 31, 11:27 AM • 24474 views

Italy approves new military aid package for Ukraine - media

The Italian government has approved the tenth package of military aid to Ukraine, the details of which remain confidential. Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present it at COPASIR. The country continues to support Kyiv in its quest for a just peace.

Politics • December 16, 02:24 PM • 19428 views

Italy is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Italian Defense Minister Crozetto announced the country's readiness to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. However, Foreign Minister Tajani considers such a discussion premature, emphasizing the need to achieve a “just peace.

War • December 14, 06:38 AM • 107450 views

Netanyahu's arrest warrant: Borrel urges EU countries to fulfill their obligations under the Rome Statute

Borrel called on EU countries to fulfill their obligations to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister by the ICC decision. G7 ministers discussed arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the Hamas commander at a meeting in Italy.

News of the World • November 26, 01:21 PM • 16628 views

G7 to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine at meeting of foreign ministers in Italy: Sybiga is expected

G7 foreign ministers meet in Fujairah and Ananya on November 25-26. The agenda includes the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and other international issues.

War • November 25, 10:53 AM • 16366 views

EU foreign ministers in Warsaw: Strengthening support for Ukraine and sanctions against russia remain priorities

At a meeting in Warsaw, EU foreign ministers reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen sanctions against russia. Germany will continue to supply drones, and Italy emphasized the importance of financial assistance.

News of the World • November 19, 09:14 PM • 51009 views

Italy's position does not change: Tayani on Ukraine's use of Italian weapons on Russian territory

The Italian Foreign Minister confirmed that Italian weapons can only be used on the territory of Ukraine. Tajani also supported the idea of a peace conference with the participation of Russia, China, India, and Brazil.

War • November 18, 05:19 PM • 30976 views

“Leave while you still can": EU countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon urgently

European countries are asking their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the threat of an Israeli offensive. Some governments are organizing charter flights, while others are advising to use commercial flights from Beirut.

News of the World • October 1, 01:31 PM • 15700 views

Italy withdraws part of its military contingent from Lebanon

Italy has reduced the size of its military mission in Lebanon, which trains the local military. The government recommends that Italian citizens urgently leave Lebanon and is ready to evacuate if necessary.

News of the World • September 30, 07:42 PM • 25085 views

At the G7+ ministerial meeting, Sibiga calls for urgent strengthening of Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter

At the G7+ meeting in New York, Andriy Sybiga called on allies to urgently strengthen Ukraine's energy system. He emphasized the need to protect, restore, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ukraine's energy sector.

War • September 23, 05:41 PM • 48068 views

EU countries consider opening embassies in Afghanistan and recognizing Taliban - Bloomberg

Some European countries are considering reopening their embassies in Afghanistan, which would mean diplomatic recognition of the Taliban almost three years after the fall of the previous government.

News of the World • July 16, 03:06 PM • 18122 views

Italy will support Ukraine's recovery - Tayani

Italy will send Ukraine a new package of military aid and support the country's reconstruction efforts.

War • June 15, 06:10 PM • 131190 views

The war can stop at any time, Russia must stop armed aggression - Italian Foreign Minister

The war in Ukraine can end if Russia stops its armed aggression, restores the territorial integrity of Ukraine and ends the occupation of Ukrainian territories, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes.

War • June 15, 06:00 PM • 48987 views

Italy announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine for 140 million euros

Italy plans to provide Ukraine with a new package of assistance in the amount of 140 million euros.

War • June 11, 10:51 AM • 27012 views

It became known who will represent Italy at the peace summit

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will represent Ukraine at the peace summit, which Ukraine organized in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Politics • June 7, 03:59 PM • 23508 views

"All weapons that come from Italy should be used in Ukraine" - Foreign Minister Tajani

Italy will not allow the use of the weapons it provides to strike targets in Russia and will not send troops to Ukraine.

War • May 30, 10:10 AM • 30634 views

Italy demands compensation from the EU for assets confiscated by Russia

The Italian government is seeking compensation from the EU for the losses suffered by Italian firms due to Russian sanctions, including the idea of allowing companies whose assets have been seized by Moscow to apply for frozen European assets belonging to Russian business entities.

Economy • May 3, 12:40 AM • 33908 views

"Imperative" Ukraine gets more resources immediately - Blinken

The G7 nations pledged to provide Ukraine with more air defense equipment, ammunition, and artillery to help repel the Russian invasion, while exploring the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

War • April 19, 12:34 PM • 16432 views

Kuleba discussed with Tajani how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine's air defense

During the meeting, Kuleba and Tayani discussed how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Politics • April 19, 07:49 AM • 22341 views

Efforts to end the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine in focus at G7 meeting

The meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will focus on calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, reducing tensions between Israel and Iran, and reaffirming full support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

War • April 16, 07:35 AM • 22702 views

NATO countries agree to start planning long-term support for Ukraine: a €100 billion fund is being discussed

NATO is planning long-term military support for Ukraine through a proposed €100 billion fund, but the proposal has received mixed reactions from allies.

Politics • April 4, 06:25 AM • 21260 views

Italy calls on russia not to use terrorist attack in Moscow region to escalate war against Ukraine

Italy urges russia not to use the terrorist attack in Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine and calls for calm and avoidance of escalation.

War • March 24, 03:35 PM • 71084 views

NATO troops in Ukraine increase the risk of World War III - Italian Foreign Ministry

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warned that the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine would increase the risk of World War III, ruling out the possibility of sending Italian troops to help Kyiv against a Russian invasion.

War • March 16, 12:04 AM • 92542 views

Italian Foreign Minister does not support the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine and warns against the risks of a world war

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani warns against the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, saying it threatens to spark World War III, while supporting the provision of military, economic and technical assistance to help Ukraine defend itself.

War • March 15, 04:09 PM • 29167 views

Italian Senate approves participation in EU naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks

The Italian Senate approved the country's participation in the EU naval mission to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

News of the World • March 6, 11:15 AM • 25235 views

Italian Foreign Minister hopes to sign security agreement with Ukraine soon

Italy is close to signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, which will have political and symbolic significance in support of international law.

Politics • February 22, 12:46 PM • 26814 views

Three more countries suspend funding for UNHCR in Gaza

The United Kingdom, Italy and Finland have suspended funding for the UN Refugee Agency in Gaza following allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada also froze funding for the Agency.

News of the World • January 27, 03:50 PM • 34320 views