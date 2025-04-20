Britain calls on Russia for a full truce, not a "one-day pause"

Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "not just a one-day pause". This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the statement of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, transmits UNN.

Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We call on Russia to do the same - a representative of the British Foreign Ministry stated.

According to him, the pause will allow for negotiations on a just and lasting peace.

"Now is the moment when Putin must show that he is serious about peace by ending his horrific invasion," the statement says.

We remind

On Saturday, April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced an "Easter truce" which involves stopping hostilities on the front line. According to him, it will be effective from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

If Russia is suddenly ready to truly join the format of full and unconditional silence now, Ukraine will act mirroring it. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha doubts the effectiveness of the 30-hour "Easter truce" announced by Putin. Ukraine agreed to 30 days of silence on the proposal of the United States from March 11 and is ready if Russia ceases fire.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that Russia will adhere to the "Easter truce". The Kremlin's statements about silence do not correspond to the real situation on parts of the front.

