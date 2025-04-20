Britain calls on Russia for a full truce, not a "one-day pause"

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 14452 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 22801 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 30613 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36627 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 26027 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21911 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19044 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79751 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85866 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85201 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.4m/s
32%
749 mm
Popular news

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 10467 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

April 19, 10:55 PM • 10307 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 14167 views

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 6444 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 12394 views
Publications

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 4856 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 14447 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 32600 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 33319 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79748 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36623 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 28638 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 30647 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 31852 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 65679 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Britain calls on Russia for a full truce, not a "one-day pause"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire, not just a one-day pause. Complete silence would allow for negotiations on a just and lasting peace, the British Foreign Office said.

Britain calls on Russia for a full truce, not a "one-day pause"

Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "not just a one-day pause". This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the statement of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, transmits UNN.

Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We call on Russia to do the same

- a representative of the British Foreign Ministry stated.

According to him, the pause will allow for negotiations on a just and lasting peace.

"Now is the moment when Putin must show that he is serious about peace by ending his horrific invasion," the statement says.

We remind

On Saturday, April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced an "Easter truce" which involves stopping hostilities on the front line. According to him, it will be effective from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

If Russia is suddenly ready to truly join the format of full and unconditional silence now, Ukraine will act mirroring it. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha doubts the effectiveness of the 30-hour "Easter truce" announced by Putin. Ukraine agreed to 30 days of silence on the proposal of the United States from March 11 and is ready if Russia ceases fire.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that Russia will adhere to the "Easter truce". The Kremlin's statements about silence do not correspond to the real situation on parts of the front.  

EU wants to see proof of Putin's "Easter truce"20.04.25, 02:21 • 2312 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Antonio Tajani
Reuters
European Union
United Kingdom
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,954.50
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,605.44