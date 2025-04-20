EU wants to see proof of Putin's "Easter truce"

The European Union reacted skeptically to the statement by russian president vladimir putin about an "Easter truce", emphasizing that moscow can stop the war at any moment. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Russia has a reputation as an aggressor, so first we must see a real cessation of aggression and clear actions for a lasting ceasefire - said Anita Hipper, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security, Anita Hipper.

She reminded that Ukraine declared its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire more than a month ago, but russia has not demonstrated a corresponding step towards it.

"Russia can stop this war at any moment if it truly wants to... We continue to support Ukraine in achieving a lasting, just, and comprehensive peace," the spokesperson emphasized.

Reminder

On Saturday, April 19, russian dictator vladimir putin announced an "Easter truce", which involves stopping hostilities on the front line. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 PM on Saturday until 12 AM on Sunday.

An AFU officer told the BBC that his unit received an order to cease fire within minutes after the start of putin's "truce". They were also ordered to record violations and return fire.

If russia is suddenly ready to truly join the format of complete and unconditional silence now, Ukraine will act reciprocally. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

Zelenskyy, after Syrskyi's report, confirmed that the ceasefire regime announced by the Kremlin is not working in the Kursk, Belgorod regions, and parts of the front. Russian strikes continue, and Ukraine's actions will be mirrored.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha doubts the effectiveness of the 30-hour "Easter truce" announced by putin. Ukraine agreed to 30 days of silence following a US proposal from March 11 and is ready if russia ceases fire.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that russia will adhere to the "Easter truce". The Kremlin's statements about silence do not correspond to the real situation on parts of the front.

