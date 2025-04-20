$41.380.00
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
April 19, 06:41 PM • 9084 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 21172 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 26030 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 18975 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 19051 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17390 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 75264 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85525 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84981 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 90216 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

EU wants to see proof of Putin's "Easter truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The EU skeptically assessed Putin's statement about the "Easter truce". The European Union stated that Russia must prove its intentions to stop aggression with real actions, as words do not correspond to reality.

EU wants to see proof of Putin's "Easter truce"

The European Union reacted skeptically to the statement by russian president vladimir putin about an "Easter truce", emphasizing that moscow can stop the war at any moment. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Russia has a reputation as an aggressor, so first we must see a real cessation of aggression and clear actions for a lasting ceasefire

- said Anita Hipper, the chief spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs and Security, Anita Hipper.

She reminded that Ukraine declared its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire more than a month ago, but russia has not demonstrated a corresponding step towards it.

"Russia can stop this war at any moment if it truly wants to... We continue to support Ukraine in achieving a lasting, just, and comprehensive peace," the spokesperson emphasized.

Reminder

On Saturday, April 19, russian dictator vladimir putin announced an "Easter truce", which involves stopping hostilities on the front line. According to him, it is to be in effect from 6 PM on Saturday until 12 AM on Sunday.

An AFU officer told the BBC that his unit received an order to cease fire within minutes after the start of putin's "truce". They were also ordered to record violations and return fire.

If russia is suddenly ready to truly join the format of complete and unconditional silence now, Ukraine will act reciprocally. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

Zelenskyy, after Syrskyi's report, confirmed that the ceasefire regime announced by the Kremlin is not working in the Kursk, Belgorod regions, and parts of the front. Russian strikes continue, and Ukraine's actions will be mirrored.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha doubts the effectiveness of the 30-hour "Easter truce" announced by putin. Ukraine agreed to 30 days of silence following a US proposal from March 11 and is ready if russia ceases fire.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani doubts that russia will adhere to the "Easter truce". The Kremlin's statements about silence do not correspond to the real situation on parts of the front.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Commission
Antonio Tajani
Reuters
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
