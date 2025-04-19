Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky stated that Ukraine proposes to extend the ceasefire after the Easter period on April 20. This will happen if full silence truly prevails at the front.
If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the end of the Easter day, April 20. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense against strikes. If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the end of the Easter day, April 20. This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours are enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance
Recall
Russian dictator vladimir putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which provides for the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it starts acting from 6 p.m. on Saturday until the end of Sunday.