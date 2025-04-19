Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the end of the Easter day, April 20. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Silence in response to silence, strikes in defense against strikes. If complete silence really prevails, Ukraine proposes to extend it beyond the end of the Easter day, April 20. This will show Russia's true intentions, because 30 hours are enough for headlines, but not for real confidence-building measures. Thirty days can give peace a chance - the President emphasized.

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media

Recall

Russian dictator vladimir putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which provides for the cessation of hostilities on the front. According to him, it starts acting from 6 p.m. on Saturday until the end of Sunday.