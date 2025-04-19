A high-ranking Ukrainian military officer told the BBC that his unit and others were ordered to stop firing at Russian positions a few minutes after the Easter ceasefire, announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was supposed to begin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the officer, units were ordered to record photo and video evidence of ceasefire violations and to return fire if necessary.

The officer told the BBC that the announcement "caught everyone by surprise" and that although most wanted a ceasefire, there was still confusion on the front line as to what it would entail.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which provides for a halt in hostilities on the front. According to him, it takes effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

