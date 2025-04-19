$41.380.00
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2362 views

An AFU officer told the BBC that his unit received an order to cease fire minutes after the start of Putin's "truce". They are also ordered to record violations and return fire.

Ukrainian military received an order to cease fire after the start of the "Easter truce" - Media

A high-ranking Ukrainian military officer told the BBC that his unit and others were ordered to stop firing at Russian positions a few minutes after the Easter ceasefire, announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, was supposed to begin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the officer, units were ordered to record photo and video evidence of ceasefire violations and to return fire if necessary.

The officer told the BBC that the announcement "caught everyone by surprise" and that although most wanted a ceasefire, there was still confusion on the front line as to what it would entail.

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce", which provides for a halt in hostilities on the front. According to him, it takes effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
