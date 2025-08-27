Law enforcement officers detained a man who sold a Kalashnikov assault rifle, F-1 and M-67 grenade bodies, and two detonators for them for 25,000 hryvnias. The perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison.
German manufacturer Rheinmetall is opening Europe's largest artillery shell production plant near Hanover on August 27. The enterprise will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.
Nadiia Sytnyk, Head of the Department for the Organization of the Educational Security Service of the National Police, reported that about 70% of the officers of the Educational Security Service are women. In the 2025-2026 academic year, officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.
Schools are actively engaging officers of the Educational Security Service. Inspectors prevented over 20 explosive items from being brought into educational institutions.
The SBU detained two Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One of them tried to blow up a military vehicle, the other - a railway track for a Ukrainian Armed Forces echelon.
The Netherlands is allocating 500 million euros to finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine. This is part of a support package within the framework of Ukraine's Priority Urgent Requirements List (PURL).
A resident of Bila Tserkva district discovered a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new defense complex by Aselsan near Ankara. The "Steel Dome" project will strengthen the country's missile defense and create thousands of jobs.
Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have been recorded. More than half of them occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.
A Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage daughter. The man systematically subjected her to psychological and physical violence.
A quarter of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war, which has led to the deaths of 359 people, including 18 children. Clearing Ukrainian lands of mines will be the largest and most complex humanitarian demining operation in the world.
10 illegal gambling complexes have been exposed in Kyiv, which brought half a million hryvnias daily to the organizers. 12 suspects have been charged, and equipment, weapons, and documentation have been seized.
If a child is taught how to use a weapon, understands how dangerous it is, then the probability of an accident is much lower. However, this does not completely rule out accidents.
In Donetsk region, a serviceman attempted to sell weapons for over 1. 7 million UAH. He exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers for a drone, which he then resold for 40,000 UAH.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg preparations for signing an agreement on the production and supply of drones. The parties also discussed Ukraine's defense priorities and security guarantees.
Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. The total number of ammunition transferred will reach 1.8 million shells by the end of the year.
The case regarding the embezzlement of UAH 1. 3 billion from the Ministry of Defense on shell procurement has been sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court.
On August 25, Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike with five FAB-250 bombs, wounding four civilians. 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.
In Kovel, a man threw an unknown object that caused an explosion and damaged a car. An arsenal of weapons, including a TNT block, was found in his possession.
The long-range version of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Long Neptune", which has been under development since 2023, has been publicly demonstrated for the first time. It can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 1000 km, has an increased fuselage diameter and a length of more than 6 meters.
Ukraine and Lithuania signed a Letter of Intent regarding joint production of defense products. This involves launching joint ventures, particularly for the creation of long-range drones.