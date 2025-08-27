$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 10045 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 2006 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 11503 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 12935 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21167 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 58098 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56179 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107741 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76796 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Man in Kharkiv region tried to sell automatic rifle and grenades for 25,000 hryvniasPhoto

Law enforcement officers detained a man who sold a Kalashnikov assault rifle, F-1 and M-67 grenade bodies, and two detonators for them for 25,000 hryvnias. The perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison.

Society • 11:26 AM • 1624 views
Europe's largest: Rheinmetall opens artillery ammunition plant

German manufacturer Rheinmetall is opening Europe's largest artillery shell production plant near Hanover on August 27. The enterprise will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.

News of the World • 09:01 AM • 1844 views
In the Educational Security Service in schools, 7 out of 10 officers are women

Nadiia Sytnyk, Head of the Department for the Organization of the Educational Security Service of the National Police, reported that about 70% of the officers of the Educational Security Service are women. In the 2025-2026 academic year, officers will work in 3,000 Ukrainian schools.

Society • August 27, 07:31 AM • 1868 views
More than 20 attempts to bring explosive devices into schools have been recorded - SOB

Schools are actively engaging officers of the Educational Security Service. Inspectors prevented over 20 explosive items from being brought into educational institutions.

Society • August 27, 06:43 AM • 1728 views
Russian agents prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions - SBUPhoto

The SBU detained two Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks in Khmelnytskyi and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One of them tried to blow up a military vehicle, the other - a railway track for a Ukrainian Armed Forces echelon.

Crimes and emergencies • August 27, 12:11 AM • 3012 views
The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems

The Netherlands is allocating 500 million euros to finance at least one complete set of American air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine. This is part of a support package within the framework of Ukraine's Priority Urgent Requirements List (PURL).

Politics • August 26, 03:21 PM • 5678 views
In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old house

A resident of Bila Tserkva district discovered a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.

Society • August 26, 02:01 PM • 4720 views
Erdogan launches new defense complex in Turkey and will visit its construction

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new defense complex by Aselsan near Ankara. The "Steel Dome" project will strengthen the country's missile defense and create thousands of jobs.

News of the World • August 26, 01:52 PM • 3102 views
Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: over half of the battles on the front

Since the beginning of the day, 71 combat engagements have been recorded. More than half of them occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

War in Ukraine • August 26, 01:50 PM • 2912 views
A Vinnytsia resident who raped his underage daughter was sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage daughter. The man systematically subjected her to psychological and physical violence.

Crimes and emergencies • August 26, 12:54 PM • 3710 views
"Invisible Front": Unexploded ordnance turns Ukraine into one of the most mined countries in the worldPhoto

A quarter of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war, which has led to the deaths of 359 people, including 18 children. Clearing Ukrainian lands of mines will be the largest and most complex humanitarian demining operation in the world.

Society • August 26, 09:26 AM • 3276 views
70 searches and 12 suspicions: a large-scale network of underground casinos exposed in KyivPhotoVideo

10 illegal gambling complexes have been exposed in Kyiv, which brought half a million hryvnias daily to the organizers. 12 suspects have been charged, and equipment, weapons, and documentation have been seized.

Kyiv • August 26, 08:30 AM • 2906 views
Not just hiding: a member of the gun owners' association spoke about teaching children how to handle them

If a child is taught how to use a weapon, understands how dangerous it is, then the probability of an accident is much lower. However, this does not completely rule out accidents.

Society • August 26, 08:10 AM • 2634 views
Attempted to sell weapons for 1.7 million hryvnias: a serviceman to be tried in Donetsk region

In Donetsk region, a serviceman attempted to sell weapons for over 1. 7 million UAH. He exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers for a drone, which he then resold for 40,000 UAH.

Crimes and emergencies • August 26, 12:08 AM • 3396 views
Shmyhal and Kellogg discussed US-Ukraine drone production agreement

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg preparations for signing an agreement on the production and supply of drones. The parties also discussed Ukraine's defense priorities and security guarantees.

Politics • August 25, 11:00 PM • 2608 views
Ukraine received over a million artillery shells under the Czech initiative

Ukraine has received over a million large-caliber artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. The total number of ammunition transferred will reach 1.8 million shells by the end of the year.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 10:02 PM • 3136 views
Embezzlement of UAH 1.3 billion from the Ministry of Defense on shell procurement: prosecutors sent the case to court

The case regarding the embezzlement of UAH 1. 3 billion from the Ministry of Defense on shell procurement has been sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Society • August 25, 01:24 PM • 4393 views
In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

On August 25, Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike with five FAB-250 bombs, wounding four civilians. 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 12:40 PM • 3102 views
In Volyn, a man wanted for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit detained for explosion and arsenal of weapons at homePhoto

In Kovel, a man threw an unknown object that caused an explosion and damaged a car. An arsenal of weapons, including a TNT block, was found in his possession.

Society • August 25, 09:06 AM • 3761 views
First official images of the Ukrainian "Long Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 km have appearedPhoto

The long-range version of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Long Neptune", which has been under development since 2023, has been publicly demonstrated for the first time. It can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 1000 km, has an increased fuselage diameter and a length of more than 6 meters.

Technologies • August 25, 08:26 AM • 3361 views
Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of defense products - Ministry of DefensePhotoVideo

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a Letter of Intent regarding joint production of defense products. This involves launching joint ventures, particularly for the creation of long-range drones.

Politics • August 25, 07:10 AM • 3541 views