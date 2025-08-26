Attempted to sell weapons for 1.7 million hryvnias: a serviceman to be tried in Donetsk region

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation against a serviceman who attempted to illegally sell weapons that were on the balance sheet of his military unit in Donetsk region. The indictment has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that in April 2025, the defendant found a "client" through social networks and exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers stolen from the unit for a drone. Subsequently, the serviceman resold this drone to another civilian for UAH 40,000.

After a successful deal, the military tried to sell another 9 grenades and 3 grenade launchers for UAH 65,000, but was detained by SBI operatives. - the post says.

SBI employees found and seized all weapons, including those already sold, as well as other equipment.

In total, facts of the sale of 35 grenades and 12 grenade launchers belonging to the offender's unit have been documented. The estimated value of the seized weapons is over UAH 1.7 million. After all necessary legal procedures, the weapons will be returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The serviceman is accused of:

appropriation of ammunition and explosives using official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

carrying, acquiring, and selling ammunition, explosives, and devices without a permit provided by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Sanctions provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Ukraine, 15 people were exposed who tried to establish illegal sale of weapons and ammunition. Explosives, grenade launchers, automatic rifles, and rifles were seized from the suspects, and arrests took place in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Kherson region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Chernihiv.

