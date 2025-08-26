$41.280.07
August 25, 03:56 PM
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
August 25, 01:29 PM
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
August 25, 01:29 PM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
August 25, 11:41 AM
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
August 25, 06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
August 25, 05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Exclusives
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Poland
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Oil
The Guardian
United States dollar

Attempted to sell weapons for 1.7 million hryvnias: a serviceman to be tried in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In Donetsk region, a serviceman attempted to sell weapons for over 1.7 million UAH. He exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers for a drone, which he then resold for 40,000 UAH.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation against a serviceman who attempted to illegally sell weapons that were on the balance sheet of his military unit in Donetsk region. The indictment has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that in April 2025, the defendant found a "client" through social networks and exchanged 26 grenades and 9 grenade launchers stolen from the unit for a drone. Subsequently, the serviceman resold this drone to another civilian for UAH 40,000.

After a successful deal, the military tried to sell another 9 grenades and 3 grenade launchers for UAH 65,000, but was detained by SBI operatives.

- the post says.

SBI employees found and seized all weapons, including those already sold, as well as other equipment.

In total, facts of the sale of 35 grenades and 12 grenade launchers belonging to the offender's unit have been documented. The estimated value of the seized weapons is over UAH 1.7 million. After all necessary legal procedures, the weapons will be returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The serviceman is accused of:

  • appropriation of ammunition and explosives using official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • carrying, acquiring, and selling ammunition, explosives, and devices without a permit provided by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

      Sanctions provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

      Recall

      In Ukraine, 15 people were exposed who tried to establish illegal sale of weapons and ammunition. Explosives, grenade launchers, automatic rifles, and rifles were seized from the suspects, and arrests took place in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Kherson region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Chernihiv.

      Vita Zelenetska

      Crimes and emergencies
      Ammunition
      Hand grenade
      Donetsk Oblast
      Vitaliy Koval
      Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Kherson Oblast
      Ukraine
      Chernivtsi
      Chernihiv
      Unmanned aerial vehicle
      Kyiv