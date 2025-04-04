$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15743 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28729 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64790 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213837 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122627 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391895 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310769 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213751 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Became pregnant by her own father: A verdict was handed down in Bukovina to the rapist of his own daughter

In the Chernivtsi region, a man was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment for raping his own daughter. The girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child from her father.

Society • March 31, 10:45 AM • 36485 views

Together with accomplices, he "knocked out" "tribute" with hammers from mobilized and cancer patients: a racketeer from the Russian Federation has been detained

In Chernivtsi, the SBU detained a gang of racketeers, including a Russian citizen. They extorted money from mobilized, wounded soldiers and cancer patients, threatening violence.

Society • March 27, 06:35 PM • 44304 views

Ukrzaliznytsia added more cars to the Kyiv-Chernivtsi route

Ukrzaliznytsia added two cars to train No. 7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi due to a cyberattack that made it impossible to sell tickets online. Tickets are available at ticket offices, the number of which has been increased, especially in Kyiv.

Society • March 24, 02:35 PM • 11448 views

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.

Society • February 27, 04:40 PM • 24767 views

A 10-year-old child dies of measles in Bukovyna

A 10-year-old unvaccinated child died of measles in Chernivtsi region amid critically low immunization rates. Only 76.5% of children received the necessary measles vaccinations in 2024.

Society • February 10, 07:27 PM • 29216 views

32-year-old man dies in Chernivtsi while undergoing preliminary medical examination: Ombudsman responds

A 32-year-old man who was wanted for evading mobilization died while undergoing a military medical examination in Chernivtsi. The man voluntarily came to the military enlistment office, where he became ill and resuscitation efforts failed.

Society • February 7, 05:59 PM • 34200 views

A man died in the Chernivtsi regional shopping center: law enforcement officers are investigating the cause

A 32-year-old Bukovyna resident, who was wanted for evading mobilization, died in the TCC while undergoing a medical examination. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death and are awaiting the results of a forensic medical examination.

Society • February 7, 09:24 AM • 34506 views

Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region

Law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack in Chernivtsi region, where two local residents planted an explosive device on the instructions of Russian special services. The attackers planned to blow up police officers who would arrive at the scene after an anonymous call.

Crimes and emergencies • February 4, 11:07 AM • 23525 views

Flagpoles at defenders' gravesites damaged at Bukovyna cemetery - police

In the village of Bilousivka, Dniester district, flagpoles at the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders were found damaged. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • January 13, 02:59 PM • 28663 views

Power outage schedules canceled in a number of regions of Ukraine: what is known

Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.

Society • December 30, 08:36 AM • 30770 views

An enemy missile was destroyed over Bukovyna in the morning: what is known about the consequences of the Russian attack

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile over Bukovyna. There were no casualties or damage at the site of the crash in Chernivtsi district.

War • December 25, 07:58 AM • 16905 views

Bukovyna border guards detain organizer of men smuggling abroad with arsenal of weapons

Law enforcement officers detained a 31-year-old man who organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Romania. The suspect was found to be in possession of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and forged documents.

Crimes and emergencies • December 24, 04:42 AM • 18767 views

In Chernivtsi two teenagers broke into a dormitory through a window and beat a student: the police took over the case

In the dormitory of a Chernivtsi educational institution, two drunken teenagers beat a 16-year-old student and filmed it. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on intentional light bodily harm.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 13980 views

Man survived three days of wandering in the woods in Bukovyna: rescuers found him

In Chernivtsi region, rescuers found a man who had gotten lost in the woods near the village of Banyliv-Pidhirnyi. The victim spent almost three days in the woods, but was able to provide approximate coordinates of his location.

Society • December 17, 12:54 PM • 13498 views

In Chernivtsi region an enemy missile shot down, there is damage

In Chernivtsi region, Air Defense Forces destroyed an enemy missile during a morning attack. Due to falling debris, several residential buildings in the Dniester region were damaged, there were no injuries.

War • November 28, 07:51 AM • 15270 views

Horodenko's national team “Probiy” successfully debuted in professional football: results of the year

“Horodenko's Probiy leads the Ukrainian Second League and reached the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup in its debut professional season. The team won 8 league matches and won three cup games.

Sports • November 8, 07:01 AM • 17913 views

New industrial park will be created in Chernivtsi: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has included Chernivtsi Park in the Register of Industrial Parks. This will create about 750 new jobs in the processing industry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Economy • October 22, 10:26 AM • 16590 views

17 Ukrainian universities are included in the Times Higher Education world ranking

17 Ukrainian higher education institutions were included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Sumy State University was ranked the highest among Ukrainian universities, entering the 801-1000 group.

News of the World • October 16, 09:49 AM • 22852 views

Traffic on the M-19 highway in Bukovyna is hampered due to an accident

An accident occurred on the M-19 highway near the village of Hrushevka in the Chernivtsi region. Patrol police organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Society • October 14, 03:09 PM • 14714 views

The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law to increase liability for forest destruction and illegal logging. The law provides for fines of up to UAH 170 thousand and imprisonment of up to 8 years for serious violations.

Politics • October 10, 12:23 PM • 13056 views

Ukrainian-Swiss exhibition created by scientists who participated in space missions opens in Ukraine

An exhibition “Expedition through the Solar System” created by Swiss scientists has opened in Chernivtsi. The exposition is presented in a comic book format and is accompanied by interactive activities for children of all ages.

Society • October 10, 07:20 AM • 12267 views

Conflict between blogger Nicholas Karma and a representative of the TCC: police open criminal proceedings

A conflict between blogger Nicholas Karma and a representative of the TCC took place in Poltava. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and seized a pistol similar to a starter's pistol.

Society • October 6, 01:05 PM • 19252 views

Conflict of a priest with the AUCC: Chernivtsi Regional AUCC responds

The Chernivtsi CCC stated that the video with the UOC priest accusing the military of illegal actions was manipulative. The conscript in question did not provide documents, but after providing them, he was able to apply for a deferment.

Society • October 5, 03:14 PM • 20999 views

Two dogs shot dead in Bukovyna: police investigate animal cruelty

In the village of Chahor, two men shot two dogs and fled. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article on cruelty to animals and are investigating.

Crimes and emergencies • October 4, 01:50 PM • 14524 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Rains and up to 25° C: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, sometimes heavy. The rest of the country will be mostly dry and warm. In Kyiv, there may be short-term rain at night, no precipitation during the day, the temperature will be 17-19°.

Society • September 30, 05:17 AM • 29459 views

Wet snow in the Carpathians: what the weather will be like on Monday

Rains are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, and sleet in the Carpathians. Partly cloudy weather is forecast for the rest of the country. The air temperature will drop, the wind will increase to 7-12 m/s with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.

Society • September 29, 12:37 PM • 26836 views

Transfer through the forest for 6,000 euros: SBI detains law enforcement officer for smuggling men across the border to Romania

A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Bukovyna, where he personally transported men through the forest for 6,000 euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.

Society • September 18, 09:08 AM • 14767 views

Heat up to +37° expected in Ukraine over the weekend - forecasters

In Ukraine, on August 16-18, heat is forecast to reach +37° in the southern and central regions. In the west and north, short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible, while in other regions it will be mostly without precipitation.

Society • August 15, 12:00 PM • 26842 views

To stop him from being naughty and running away from home: in Chernivtsi region, a woman tied her 10-year-old son with a chain by his leg

In the Chernivtsi district, a mother tied her 10-year-old son's leg with a chain and kept him in the yard. Police removed the child from the family and opened a criminal investigation under the article on torture.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 04:15 PM • 24418 views