In the Chernivtsi region, a man was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment for raping his own daughter. The girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child from her father.
In Chernivtsi, the SBU detained a gang of racketeers, including a Russian citizen. They extorted money from mobilized, wounded soldiers and cancer patients, threatening violence.
Ukrzaliznytsia added two cars to train No. 7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi due to a cyberattack that made it impossible to sell tickets online. Tickets are available at ticket offices, the number of which has been increased, especially in Kyiv.
Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.
A 10-year-old unvaccinated child died of measles in Chernivtsi region amid critically low immunization rates. Only 76.5% of children received the necessary measles vaccinations in 2024.
A 32-year-old man who was wanted for evading mobilization died while undergoing a military medical examination in Chernivtsi. The man voluntarily came to the military enlistment office, where he became ill and resuscitation efforts failed.
A 32-year-old Bukovyna resident, who was wanted for evading mobilization, died in the TCC while undergoing a medical examination. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death and are awaiting the results of a forensic medical examination.
Law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack in Chernivtsi region, where two local residents planted an explosive device on the instructions of Russian special services. The attackers planned to blow up police officers who would arrive at the scene after an anonymous call.
In the village of Bilousivka, Dniester district, flagpoles at the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders were found damaged. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Volyn, Poltava, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have canceled their blackout schedules. The decision will remain in effect until a separate order of Ukrenergo.
Air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile over Bukovyna. There were no casualties or damage at the site of the crash in Chernivtsi district.
Law enforcement officers detained a 31-year-old man who organized the illegal transportation of conscripts to Romania. The suspect was found to be in possession of an arsenal of weapons, ammunition and forged documents.
In the dormitory of a Chernivtsi educational institution, two drunken teenagers beat a 16-year-old student and filmed it. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article on intentional light bodily harm.
In Chernivtsi region, rescuers found a man who had gotten lost in the woods near the village of Banyliv-Pidhirnyi. The victim spent almost three days in the woods, but was able to provide approximate coordinates of his location.
In Chernivtsi region, Air Defense Forces destroyed an enemy missile during a morning attack. Due to falling debris, several residential buildings in the Dniester region were damaged, there were no injuries.
“Horodenko's Probiy leads the Ukrainian Second League and reached the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup in its debut professional season. The team won 8 league matches and won three cup games.
The Cabinet of Ministers has included Chernivtsi Park in the Register of Industrial Parks. This will create about 750 new jobs in the processing industry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
17 Ukrainian higher education institutions were included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Sumy State University was ranked the highest among Ukrainian universities, entering the 801-1000 group.
An accident occurred on the M-19 highway near the village of Hrushevka in the Chernivtsi region. Patrol police organized reverse traffic, but traffic is hampered. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law to increase liability for forest destruction and illegal logging. The law provides for fines of up to UAH 170 thousand and imprisonment of up to 8 years for serious violations.
An exhibition “Expedition through the Solar System” created by Swiss scientists has opened in Chernivtsi. The exposition is presented in a comic book format and is accompanied by interactive activities for children of all ages.
A conflict between blogger Nicholas Karma and a representative of the TCC took place in Poltava. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and seized a pistol similar to a starter's pistol.
The Chernivtsi CCC stated that the video with the UOC priest accusing the military of illegal actions was manipulative. The conscript in question did not provide documents, but after providing them, he was able to apply for a deferment.
In the village of Chahor, two men shot two dogs and fled. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article on cruelty to animals and are investigating.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
Rains are expected in western Ukraine today, sometimes heavy. The rest of the country will be mostly dry and warm. In Kyiv, there may be short-term rain at night, no precipitation during the day, the temperature will be 17-19°.
Rains are expected in the western regions of Ukraine, and sleet in the Carpathians. Partly cloudy weather is forecast for the rest of the country. The air temperature will drop, the wind will increase to 7-12 m/s with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.
A law enforcement officer suspected of helping conscripts illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Bukovyna, where he personally transported men through the forest for 6,000 euros. He faces up to 9 years in prison.
In Ukraine, on August 16-18, heat is forecast to reach +37° in the southern and central regions. In the west and north, short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible, while in other regions it will be mostly without precipitation.
In the Chernivtsi district, a mother tied her 10-year-old son's leg with a chain and kept him in the yard. Police removed the child from the family and opened a criminal investigation under the article on torture.