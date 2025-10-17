The prosecutor's office returned a historic building to the Chernivtsi community, which was illegally used as a cafe

In Chernivtsi, the prosecutor's office returned a historical building from the early 20th century, known as "Ukrainian Book," to the community. The value of the cultural heritage site exceeds 10 million hryvnias. The premises were illegally used as a cafe, but after several years of legal proceedings, it became city property again. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Chernivtsi, the prosecutor's office secured the return of a historical building – a former administrative building from 1901, better known among citizens as "Ukrainian Book" – to the ownership of the territorial community.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the total area of the monument is about 150 square meters, and its market value exceeds 10 million hryvnias. The building is located in the historical center of Chernivtsi and is a cultural heritage site.

The history of the legal dispute dates back to 2010. At that time, the Department of Economy of the Chernivtsi City Council transferred the building to a public organization – allegedly for the creation of a cultural and artistic center. However, the tenant failed to fulfill the terms of the agreement and arbitrarily converted the premises into a cafe.

In 2020, the lease agreement was extended for another ten years – without the approval of the Ministry of Culture, without an auction, and without concluding a protection agreement, which is a direct violation of legislation on the protection of monuments.

Since 2021, the prosecutor's office has been defending the return of the historical building to the community in courts. After several court instances, on May 27, 2025, the Western Commercial Court of Appeal finally confirmed the legitimacy of the prosecutor's arguments and ordered the return of the object to the ownership of the Chernivtsi community.

The court decision has already been executed – the historical monument has been transferred to the city's balance sheet.

