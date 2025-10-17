The prosecutor's office returned a historic building to the Chernivtsi community, which was illegally used as a cafe

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
02:20 PM • 278 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 3520 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 10130 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9622 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13074 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20043 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45073 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28521 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59026 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61478 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a dayOctober 17, 04:45 AM • 9716 views
Long stays in positions and problems with payments: military ombudswoman named the topics of the most frequent complaintsOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 10959 views
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - UkrenergoOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 4138 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 25366 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9476 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45073 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 72216 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 101209 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 68840 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 92654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9862 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 50126 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 98375 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 74944 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 76134 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Nord Stream
Sukhoi Su-30

The prosecutor's office returned a historic building to the Chernivtsi community, which was illegally used as a cafe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

In Chernivtsi, a historic building, known as "Ukrainian Book", was returned to the community. The total area of the monument is about 150 square meters, and its market value exceeds 10 million hryvnias.

The prosecutor's office returned a historic building to the Chernivtsi community, which was illegally used as a cafe

In Chernivtsi, the prosecutor's office returned a historical building from the early 20th century, known as "Ukrainian Book," to the community. The value of the cultural heritage site exceeds 10 million hryvnias. The premises were illegally used as a cafe, but after several years of legal proceedings, it became city property again. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In Chernivtsi, the prosecutor's office secured the return of a historical building – a former administrative building from 1901, better known among citizens as "Ukrainian Book" – to the ownership of the territorial community.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the total area of the monument is about 150 square meters, and its market value exceeds 10 million hryvnias. The building is located in the historical center of Chernivtsi and is a cultural heritage site.

Ch. Legalization of over 9 million hryvnias: MP Shevchenko notified of new suspicion.

The history of the legal dispute dates back to 2010. At that time, the Department of Economy of the Chernivtsi City Council transferred the building to a public organization – allegedly for the creation of a cultural and artistic center. However, the tenant failed to fulfill the terms of the agreement and arbitrarily converted the premises into a cafe.

In 2020, the lease agreement was extended for another ten years – without the approval of the Ministry of Culture, without an auction, and without concluding a protection agreement, which is a direct violation of legislation on the protection of monuments.

Since 2021, the prosecutor's office has been defending the return of the historical building to the community in courts. After several court instances, on May 27, 2025, the Western Commercial Court of Appeal finally confirmed the legitimacy of the prosecutor's arguments and ordered the return of the object to the ownership of the Chernivtsi community.

– reported the OGP.

The court decision has already been executed – the historical monument has been transferred to the city's balance sheet.

Ch. Law enforcement officers uncovered numerous corruption schemes during mobilization: details.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Chernivtsi