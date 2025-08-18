Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 10722 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22560 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20627 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17226 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28394 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74948 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47672 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74621 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47512 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131878 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 12765 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"August 18, 01:32 PM • 10634 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpAugust 18, 04:07 PM • 44973 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 11077 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House09:48 PM • 9176 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74948 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74621 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 116055 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 133651 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131878 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 11079 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 74946 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 66670 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 99352 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 84998 views
Actual
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter
Starlink
Tags
Organizations

Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

News by theme
From restoration to grants: how Ukraine will restore the cultural sphere

Ukraine is preparing measures to restore the cultural sphere, which has suffered billions of dollars in damage and lost thousands of objects. International aid, the "Great Restoration" program, and grants for creative industries are planned to be involved.

Society • August 18, 12:07 PM • 2972 views
The Ukrainian government presented 12 priorities for 2026: among the first are security, anti-corruption, and EU accession

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

Economy • August 18, 09:42 AM • 3140 views
Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works in Lviv: 1939 soldiers' burial discovered

Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works, which began on August 4, are ongoing in Lviv. A burial pit with soldiers who died in 1939 has already been discovered.

Society • August 14, 10:29 AM • 8853 views
Prosecutor's office returned dozens of hectares of land near the museum in Pirogovo to the state

Prosecutors secured the return of dozens of hectares of land, including protected zones of the museum in Pirogovo. This was the result of the annulment of illegal decisions by the Kyiv City Council from 2007.

Crimes and emergencies • August 7, 08:42 AM • 1975 views
Odesa region: Pushkin monument dismantled in Bolhrad

In Bolhrad, Odesa region, the monument to Alexander Pushkin, which contained symbols of Russian imperial policy, was dismantled. The dismantling took place in accordance with the law on decolonization and the order of the Ministry of Culture.

Society • August 5, 07:32 PM • 7746 views
In Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation workPhoto

A Ukrainian-Polish expedition has begun search and exhumation work in Lviv. They will last approximately until August 30 and aim to rebury the remains of Polish Army soldiers who died in 1939.

Society • August 4, 08:21 AM • 3687 views