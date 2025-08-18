Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing measures to restore the cultural sphere, which has suffered billions of dollars in damage and lost thousands
of objects. International aid, the "Great Restoration" program, and grants for creative industries are planned to be involved.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key
priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.
Ukrainian-Polish exhumation works, which began on August 4, are ongoing in Lviv. A burial pit with soldiers who died in 1939 has
already been discovered.
Prosecutors secured the return of dozens of hectares of land, including protected zones of the museum in Pirogovo. This was the
result of the annulment of illegal decisions by the Kyiv City Council from 2007.
In Bolhrad, Odesa region, the monument to Alexander Pushkin, which contained symbols of Russian imperial policy, was dismantled. The dismantling took place in accordance with the law on decolonization and the order of the Ministry of Culture.
