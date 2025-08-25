Temporal pendant and arrowhead: two valuable artifacts returned to Ukraine

Australia has returned two archaeological artifacts to Ukraine — a temporal pendant, which may belong to the adornments of the Yamnaya cultural-historical community of the 3rd millennium BC, and an arrowhead, common in Old Rus' monuments of the 12th-13th centuries. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

As early as February 28, 2025, the Australian side announced its readiness to return these items to Ukraine based on Australia's Protection of Movable Cultural Heritage Act 1986 and the order of the Australian Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. - the report says.

The problem of illicit trafficking in cultural property has become particularly acute for Ukraine due to the barbaric destruction, seizure, and looting, as well as illegal archaeological excavations carried out by the Russian Federation. That is why cooperation with international partners in this area is extremely important.

The return of archaeological items clearly demonstrates Australia's efforts in combating the illicit movement of cultural property and contributes to the preservation of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian people.

Upon arrival in Ukraine, the artifacts will be transferred to the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine, studied, and introduced into scientific circulation.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine systematically implements measures aimed at coordinating with international partners policies to counter the illicit movement of Ukrainian cultural property. Such actions are also part of the work within the framework of "Cultural Ramstein."

Ukraine chooses Oscar contender: 8 films compete for nomination