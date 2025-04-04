Ramstein Air Base

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12935 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22715 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61431 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213202 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243947 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127266 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307504 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 986 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12163 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41878 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69999 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55904 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Ramstein Air Base

News by theme

Zelenskyi announced the next "Ramstein" in Brussels and new security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.

War • March 16, 08:19 PM • 18326 views

“The Ramstein conference will be held on February 12. Britain, not the US, will chair the meeting - media

The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 12 under the leadership of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.

War • February 5, 01:58 PM • 124445 views

Poland says it did not block the sky for Slovak delegation flying to Moscow

Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation to fly to Moscow, but only asked for additional documents. The Slovak side decided to change the route itself, and relations between the countries remain good.

News of the World • January 13, 11:00 AM • 21939 views

Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.

War • January 8, 01:32 PM • 22177 views

Austin goes to Ramstein for the last time as Pentagon chief

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is traveling to Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is his last trip to Ramstein Air Base as head of the Pentagon.

War • January 8, 07:50 AM • 24923 views

The date of the next Rammstein concert has been announced

The next "Ramstein" format meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2025.

War • January 3, 09:25 AM • 25243 views

Zelenskyy and Macron meet: what they discussed

The presidents of Ukraine and France meet to discuss military assistance and European integration. Zelenskyy thanked for the €5 billion in support.

War • December 18, 09:25 PM • 52240 views

Umerov and Austin discuss strategic plan for 2025 and New Ramstein

The minister of defense of Ukraine held a weekly conversation with the head of the Pentagon. We discussed the situation at the front, the supply of weapons and preparations for the next Ramstein meeting.

War • December 2, 07:12 PM • 19509 views

The US announced a new $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine: what it will include

The US has allocated a new $400 million defense aid package to Ukraine. Zelenskyy and Austin also discussed lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and increasing arms production.

Politics • October 21, 02:22 PM • 18639 views

Biden arrives in Germany for talks on Ukraine and the Middle East

The US President will discuss the war in Ukraine with European leaders. The Middle East conflict is also on the agenda. Biden's trip follows Zelenskiy's tour of Western capitals.

Politics • October 18, 05:21 AM • 22719 views

Zelensky: Biden gave me his word that aid packages will be implemented soon

The President of Ukraine discussed new support packages and long-range weapons with the US leader. Biden promised to implement the aid packages in the near future, including $425 million.

Politics • October 17, 06:40 AM • 12504 views

Biden to host virtual Ramstein meeting in November - White House

U. S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in November 2024. The goal is to coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine and plan security support.

War • October 16, 05:51 PM • 20385 views

They discussed Ramstein and joint weapons production: Zelensky reveals details of conversation with Biden

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.

War • October 16, 05:34 PM • 19176 views

The Ramstein Leadership Meeting, which was postponed due to the hurricane in the United States, is scheduled to take place in November

The Ramstein meeting at the level of leaders, postponed due to Hurricane Milton, will take place in November. This was announced by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre.

Politics • October 16, 04:56 PM • 17822 views

German government confirms that Biden will arrive this week

A German government spokesman confirmed a visit by US President Joe Biden at the end of the week. Biden is expected to receive Germany's highest state award from President Steinmeier.

News of the World • October 14, 12:58 PM • 12034 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue to familiarize partners with Victory Plan this week

President Zelenskyy announced that he will continue to present the Victory Plan to international partners. The next week will be devoted to working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position and achieve real peace.

War • October 13, 06:01 PM • 46002 views
Exclusive

Political scientist on the transfer of Ramstein: not critical for Ukraine, an opportunity to prepare better

The expert believes that the postponement of the Ramstein meeting gives Ukraine time to prepare better. The US is expected to change its position on long-range weapons after the November elections.

War • October 10, 04:55 PM • 193851 views

Zelenskyy arrives in France to meet with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Elysee Palace in France after a visit to London. Emmanuel Macron has already congratulated the Ukrainian leader, and talks are expected.

Politics • October 10, 01:36 PM • 15006 views

Despite the cancellation of Ramstein: Zelenskyy announces meetings with leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain

The President of Ukraine will hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss strengthening Ukraine's military component before the Ramstein meeting.

War • October 9, 05:10 PM • 17032 views

A new schedule may be prepared in the near future: Zelensky reacts to postponement of Ramstein meeting

The October 12 Ramstein meeting has been postponed due to natural disasters in the US that require Biden's attention. Zelenskiy says a new schedule will be prepared soon to coordinate the Victory Plan.

War • October 9, 04:59 PM • 17210 views

Zelenskyy: Victory plan is to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield

Ukraine's President says that the Victory Plan depends on the political will of partners, not Putin. Zelenskyy plans to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany to discuss strengthening Ukraine.

War • October 9, 04:43 PM • 17629 views

Zelensky to present “victory plan” to Scholz on October 11

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on October 11 to meet with Chancellor Scholz. He will present a “victory plan” to end the war, which he previously showed to Biden, and then visit Rome and Paris.

War • October 9, 03:20 PM • 15696 views

It's official: Ramstein meeting postponed due to hurricane in the US

The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.

War • October 9, 02:36 PM • 14950 views

US command confirms postponement of Ukraine contact group meeting - dpa

The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.

War • October 9, 01:23 PM • 15400 views

Ramstein meeting may be postponed due to Hurricane Milton: new details of the meeting are being discussed

The October 12 Ramstein meeting may be postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The Pentagon is considering combining it with a meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 17-18.

News of the World • October 8, 10:34 PM • 15366 views

Germany reacts to Biden's visit being canceled

The German government has expressed regret over the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit due to the hurricanes in Florida. The visit, scheduled for October 10-12, was supposed to include meetings with European leaders and discussions on the war in Ukraine.

Politics • October 8, 03:36 PM • 18093 views

Biden postpones visit to Germany, where he was to chair the Ramstein, due to Hurricane Milton

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.

Politics • October 8, 02:41 PM • 16494 views

Media: Biden plans a separate meeting with leaders of Germany, France and Britain on the eve of Ramstein

On October 12, the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, and Britain will meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine. Afterward, they will participate in the Ramstein meeting on assistance to Ukraine.

News of the World • October 8, 12:19 PM • 13068 views

Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. They discussed the security situation, the needs of the Armed Forces, and the implementation of the military component of Ukraine's victory plan.

Politics • October 8, 08:13 AM • 12032 views

Ukraine has proposals for partners to invest in the production of drones and electronic warfare - Zelensky on preparations for Ramstein

The President of Ukraine heard reports on weapons production and proposals to partners to invest in the production of drones and electronic warfare systems. These proposals will be presented at the Ramstein.

War • October 7, 05:27 PM • 18748 views