Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.
The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 12 under the leadership of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.
Poland did not refuse the Slovak delegation to fly to Moscow, but only asked for additional documents. The Slovak side decided to change the route itself, and relations between the countries remain good.
Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is traveling to Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is his last trip to Ramstein Air Base as head of the Pentagon.
The next "Ramstein" format meeting is scheduled for January 9, 2025.
The presidents of Ukraine and France meet to discuss military assistance and European integration. Zelenskyy thanked for the €5 billion in support.
The minister of defense of Ukraine held a weekly conversation with the head of the Pentagon. We discussed the situation at the front, the supply of weapons and preparations for the next Ramstein meeting.
The US has allocated a new $400 million defense aid package to Ukraine. Zelenskyy and Austin also discussed lifting restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and increasing arms production.
The US President will discuss the war in Ukraine with European leaders. The Middle East conflict is also on the agenda. Biden's trip follows Zelenskiy's tour of Western capitals.
The President of Ukraine discussed new support packages and long-range weapons with the US leader. Biden promised to implement the aid packages in the near future, including $425 million.
U. S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in November 2024. The goal is to coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine and plan security support.
The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation. They discussed joint weapons production, a new $425 million aid package, and the upcoming Ramstein meeting.
The Ramstein meeting at the level of leaders, postponed due to Hurricane Milton, will take place in November. This was announced by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre.
A German government spokesman confirmed a visit by US President Joe Biden at the end of the week. Biden is expected to receive Germany's highest state award from President Steinmeier.
President Zelenskyy announced that he will continue to present the Victory Plan to international partners. The next week will be devoted to working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position and achieve real peace.
The expert believes that the postponement of the Ramstein meeting gives Ukraine time to prepare better. The US is expected to change its position on long-range weapons after the November elections.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Elysee Palace in France after a visit to London. Emmanuel Macron has already congratulated the Ukrainian leader, and talks are expected.
The President of Ukraine will hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss strengthening Ukraine's military component before the Ramstein meeting.
The October 12 Ramstein meeting has been postponed due to natural disasters in the US that require Biden's attention. Zelenskiy says a new schedule will be prepared soon to coordinate the Victory Plan.
Ukraine's President says that the Victory Plan depends on the political will of partners, not Putin. Zelenskyy plans to meet with the leaders of Britain, France, Italy, and Germany to discuss strengthening Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on October 11 to meet with Chancellor Scholz. He will present a “victory plan” to end the war, which he previously showed to Biden, and then visit Rome and Paris.
The October 12 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the United States. President Biden canceled his visit to Germany, and a new date for the meeting will be announced later.
The high-level meeting on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base was postponed due to the cancellation of Biden's visit to Germany. The reason was the threat of Hurricane Milton in the United States, which caused serious concern for the administration.
The October 12 Ramstein meeting may be postponed due to Hurricane Milton. The Pentagon is considering combining it with a meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 17-18.
The German government has expressed regret over the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit due to the hurricanes in Florida. The visit, scheduled for October 10-12, was supposed to include meetings with European leaders and discussions on the war in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane Milton. He is staying in the country to observe the preparations and response to the natural disaster.
On October 12, the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, and Britain will meet in Berlin to discuss Ukraine. Afterward, they will participate in the Ramstein meeting on assistance to Ukraine.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. They discussed the security situation, the needs of the Armed Forces, and the implementation of the military component of Ukraine's victory plan.
The President of Ukraine heard reports on weapons production and proposals to partners to invest in the production of drones and electronic warfare systems. These proposals will be presented at the Ramstein.