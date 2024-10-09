ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A new schedule may be prepared in the near future: Zelensky reacts to postponement of Ramstein meeting

A new schedule may be prepared in the near future: Zelensky reacts to postponement of Ramstein meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

The October 12 Ramstein meeting has been postponed due to natural disasters in the US that require Biden's attention. Zelenskiy says a new schedule will be prepared soon to coordinate the Victory Plan.

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled for October 12, has been postponed due to the natural disasters in the United States, which require President Joe Biden's maximum attention to the domestic situation. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports.

"The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled for this week, has now been postponed. The reason for this is obvious: the natural disaster in America, which requires President Biden's maximum attention to the domestic situation. Any leader in an anomalous circumstance would stay in their country, but it is the leadership format of the Ramstein that is particularly important, so we understand that a new schedule may be prepared in the near future to best coordinate with all partners the specific content of the Victory Plan," Zelensky said.

Recall

The meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, scheduled for October 12 in Germany, is postponed .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
croatiaCroatia
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising