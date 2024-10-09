A new schedule may be prepared in the near future: Zelensky reacts to postponement of Ramstein meeting

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled for October 12, has been postponed due to the natural disasters in the United States, which require President Joe Biden's maximum attention to the domestic situation. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, UNN reports.

"The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled for this week, has now been postponed. The reason for this is obvious: the natural disaster in America, which requires President Biden's maximum attention to the domestic situation. Any leader in an anomalous circumstance would stay in their country, but it is the leadership format of the Ramstein that is particularly important, so we understand that a new schedule may be prepared in the near future to best coordinate with all partners the specific content of the Victory Plan," Zelensky said.

