Michael Waltz

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10276 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17942 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58087 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202460 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116615 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381305 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303964 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212779 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243718 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254845 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381305 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303964 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11153 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38033 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66270 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52271 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122027 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Michael Waltz

American politician (born 1974)
News by theme

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13425 views

Trump advisor Waltz and Susie Wiles revealed confidential information in Venmo

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made their Venmo accounts with contact names public. This allowed anyone to view them.

News of the World • March 27, 09:14 AM • 25194 views

Leak in top-secret Signal chat in the US: how important was the published information

The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.

News of the World • March 26, 04:24 PM • 221782 views

Trump Advisor Waltz Takes Full Responsibility for Leak of US Strike Plans in Yemen

Mike Waltz admitted to creating a chat in Signal, where The Atlantic editor accidentally ended up. He assured that the information was not secret, but regrets the publicity.

Politics • March 26, 03:34 AM • 15808 views

Senator Wyden demands the resignation of Waltz and Hegseth due to "violation of US national security"

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has called for the resignation of National Security Advisor Waltz and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The reason was suspicion of violating US national security.

News of the World • March 25, 06:45 PM • 18798 views

"Waltz learned the lesson": Trump supported the advisor after the leak of military plans in Signal

Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 19662 views

Trump's military plans fall into the hands of a journalist: a scandal in Washington that could lead to Waltz's dismissal

The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.

Politics • March 25, 08:19 AM • 20841 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

This is friendliness, not provocation: Trump on the visit of the US delegation to Greenland

Donald Trump said that the visit of the American delegation to Greenland is friendliness, not provocation. He added that Greenland could become part of the future of the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 06:46 PM • 14281 views

Romania and Bulgaria concerned about US-Russia talks on Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.

War • March 24, 10:58 AM • 110733 views

Science under threat: Head of the Nobel Committee warns that pressure on free research is increasing

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.

News of the World • March 24, 09:49 AM • 30874 views

Greenland criticizes US delegation visit over Trump's ambitions for the island

Greenland's Prime Minister has criticized the visit of a US delegation against the backdrop of Trump's plans to annex the island, calling it "aggressive. " He believes that the US is seeking to demonstrate power over Greenland.

News of the World • March 24, 09:06 AM • 18935 views

US delegation to visit Greenland amid talk of annexation

A US delegation led by the vice president's wife will visit Greenland to inspect a military base and participate in dog sled races. The visit comes amid Trump's statements about the possible annexation of the island.

Politics • March 24, 04:55 AM • 58299 views

A US Presidential Advisor has stated that the ceasefire on infrastructure has already come into effect

Michael Waltz announced progress in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the US, in Saudi Arabia. He added that the parties are close to a peace agreement and are discussing a ceasefire.

War • March 23, 08:00 PM • 74800 views

The US will ask Russia to return Ukrainian children "as a confidence-building measure"

The United States will ask Russia to return Ukrainian children to build trust. The Trump administration stopped funding the initiative, which documented Russian war crimes.

War • March 23, 07:34 PM • 84438 views

The end of the war in Ukraine will be gradual: Trump's adviser named the stages to a peace agreement

Mike Waltz stated that a ceasefire on the front line will be the final stage before the signing of a peace agreement. Prior to this, attacks on power grids must cease and prisoner exchanges must take place.

War • March 23, 07:00 PM • 115836 views

Without face-to-face meetings: the media learned how the "indirect negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia will take place

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.

War • March 22, 04:18 PM • 199955 views

The US plans to meet with Ukraine before negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia - media

A US technical team will meet with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia before discussions with the Russians. In case of progress, another meeting with the Ukrainian team is possible.

War • March 22, 10:58 AM • 34225 views

Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks

Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.

Politics • March 20, 10:52 AM • 13168 views

Zelenskyy agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on Russian energy facilities after a conversation with Trump. A detailed report from Rubio and Waltz is expected.

War • March 19, 04:59 PM • 17794 views

Volz announced a new meeting of technical groups of the USA and Russia in Riyadh

Technical teams from the US and Russia will meet in Riyadh to discuss extending the partial ceasefire. Zelenskyy plans to discuss a peaceful settlement with Trump.

War • March 19, 02:53 PM • 5633 views

NATO strengthens cooperation with neutral Austria

The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.

News of the World • March 18, 02:13 PM • 11771 views

The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council responded to whether Trump could transfer the port of Odesa under the control of the Russian Federation

The National Security and Defense Council denied information about the possible transfer of the Odesa port under the control of the Russian Federation. According to Andriy Kovalenko, these are just speculations based on the fears of unnamed Ukrainian officials.

War • March 18, 07:44 AM • 23094 views

Waltz: The US will proceed from its own interests in the issue of liberating the territories of Ukraine

US Presidential Advisor Waltz stated that the Trump team sees the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war in exchange for concessions. He emphasized the reality of the situation on the ground.

Politics • March 16, 05:35 PM • 44731 views

The US says Ukraine's NATO membership is "very unlikely"

US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that bilateral diplomacy between the US and Ukraine is ongoing. He called Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO "very unlikely".

Politics • March 16, 04:26 PM • 26289 views

Witkoff, Rubio and Waltz will come to Mar-a-Lago to Trump for a report on the meeting with Putin - CNN

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff will debrief with Trump on the meeting with Putin. Secretary of State Rubio and Advisor Waltz will also be present at the meeting.

War • March 15, 03:44 PM • 86763 views

The US has declared "cautious optimism" regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine

The US admits the possibility of a truce in Ukraine after the meeting between special representative Witkoff and Putin. The decision will be made by Donald Trump based on the information received.

War • March 14, 02:45 PM • 12859 views

Russia rejects the ceasefire plan, but insists on a long-term settlement

Putin's representative stated that Russia seeks a peaceful settlement that takes into account its interests. Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would comment on the ceasefire proposal.

War • March 13, 11:24 AM • 25917 views

Trump's Special Representative Witkoff arrived in Moscow for negotiations on Ukraine

Steven Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow. He is expected to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with the Russian leadership after Ukrainian-US talks in Jeddah.

War • March 13, 09:55 AM • 41567 views