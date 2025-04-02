The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles made their Venmo accounts with contact names public. This allowed anyone to view them.
The Atlantic revealed details of US strikes on Yemen from a closed Signal chat of Trump's advisors. This happened after criticism from the administration regarding the leak of information.
Mike Waltz admitted to creating a chat in Signal, where The Atlantic editor accidentally ended up. He assured that the information was not secret, but regrets the publicity.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden has called for the resignation of National Security Advisor Waltz and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The reason was suspicion of violating US national security.
Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.
The editor of The Atlantic was accidentally added to a chat with plans to attack the Houthis. Congress is outraged, advisor Waltz is threatened with resignation due to the leak.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Donald Trump said that the visit of the American delegation to Greenland is friendliness, not provocation. He added that Greenland could become part of the future of the United States.
Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.
The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.
Greenland's Prime Minister has criticized the visit of a US delegation against the backdrop of Trump's plans to annex the island, calling it "aggressive. " He believes that the US is seeking to demonstrate power over Greenland.
A US delegation led by the vice president's wife will visit Greenland to inspect a military base and participate in dog sled races. The visit comes amid Trump's statements about the possible annexation of the island.
Michael Waltz announced progress in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the US, in Saudi Arabia. He added that the parties are close to a peace agreement and are discussing a ceasefire.
The United States will ask Russia to return Ukrainian children to build trust. The Trump administration stopped funding the initiative, which documented Russian war crimes.
Mike Waltz stated that a ceasefire on the front line will be the final stage before the signing of a peace agreement. Prior to this, attacks on power grids must cease and prisoner exchanges must take place.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but there will be no face-to-face meeting. They will discuss a ceasefire at sea and protection of infrastructure.
A US technical team will meet with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia before discussions with the Russians. In case of progress, another meeting with the Ukrainian team is possible.
Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.
According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on Russian energy facilities after a conversation with Trump. A detailed report from Rubio and Waltz is expected.
Technical teams from the US and Russia will meet in Riyadh to discuss extending the partial ceasefire. Zelenskyy plans to discuss a peaceful settlement with Trump.
The Alliance and Austria have signed agreements to deepen cooperation, including the exchange of intelligence. Austria, while maintaining its neutral status, is not a member of NATO.
The National Security and Defense Council denied information about the possible transfer of the Odesa port under the control of the Russian Federation. According to Andriy Kovalenko, these are just speculations based on the fears of unnamed Ukrainian officials.
US Presidential Advisor Waltz stated that the Trump team sees the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war in exchange for concessions. He emphasized the reality of the situation on the ground.
US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that bilateral diplomacy between the US and Ukraine is ongoing. He called Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO "very unlikely".
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff will debrief with Trump on the meeting with Putin. Secretary of State Rubio and Advisor Waltz will also be present at the meeting.
The US admits the possibility of a truce in Ukraine after the meeting between special representative Witkoff and Putin. The decision will be made by Donald Trump based on the information received.
Putin's representative stated that Russia seeks a peaceful settlement that takes into account its interests. Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would comment on the ceasefire proposal.
Steven Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow. He is expected to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with the Russian leadership after Ukrainian-US talks in Jeddah.