An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 20354 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 70373 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 68060 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 51700 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 112933 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 61386 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50452 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50629 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54033 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41898 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 10949 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 26101 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

April 27, 08:35 AM • 9356 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 17905 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

10:41 AM • 8136 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 112925 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 95418 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 124830 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 175326 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 335009 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 70361 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36441 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72432 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63689 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67554 views
An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

According to a US presidential advisor, an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals will be concluded in the near future. It was also previously reported about the signing of a memorandum.

An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz

An agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukraine will be concluded. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Fox News, UNN reports.

 Details

An agreement with Ukraine (on rare earth minerals - ed.) will be concluded. Negotiators have been working hard over the weekend...The President is determined to do it

- said Waltz.

Supplement

On April 24, US Treasury Secretary stated that an agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine should be signed as soon as possible. He said this after meeting with the head of the Ukrainian government Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

On April 25, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final documents of the agreement on rare earth resources, but he hopes that it will be signed immediately.

Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum on the agreement on minerals. This document certifies the constructive work of the Ukrainian and American teams.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Serhiy Marchenko
Michael Waltz
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
