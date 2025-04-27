An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz

An agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukraine will be concluded. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

An agreement with Ukraine (on rare earth minerals - ed.) will be concluded. Negotiators have been working hard over the weekend...The President is determined to do it - said Waltz.

Supplement

On April 24, US Treasury Secretary stated that an agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine should be signed as soon as possible. He said this after meeting with the head of the Ukrainian government Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

On April 25, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final documents of the agreement on rare earth resources, but he hopes that it will be signed immediately.

Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum on the agreement on minerals. This document certifies the constructive work of the Ukrainian and American teams.