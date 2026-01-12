$43.080.09
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
05:16 AM • 15472 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
January 11, 06:21 PM • 26300 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
January 11, 04:41 PM • 34737 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 31739 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 30685 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 57256 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 38385 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35638 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 45417 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 Overview
January 12, 12:00 AM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption scheme
January 12, 02:10 AM
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea
05:52 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
08:21 AM
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
09:47 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
08:21 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 57246 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
January 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 05:08 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8672 views

A 9th-grade student at a school in Obolon attacked a classmate and a teacher with a knife. He wounded the classmate in the stomach and cut the teacher's arm.

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident

Today, a student from one of the capital's schools attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife. UNN learned the details of the incident.

Details

The events unfolded at a school in Obolon. The attacker is a 9th-grade student of this school. It is known that he ran into the classroom with a knife and in a helmet. After that, he stabbed a classmate in the stomach and cut the teacher's hand. After that, the attacker ran into the toilet, where he cut his hands and threw away the knife and helmet.

The law enforcement officers are currently investigating the cause of the attack. The boy was detained.

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: police are investigating the circumstances
12.01.26, 09:57

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

