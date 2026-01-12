In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident

Today, a student from one of the capital's schools attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife. UNN learned the details of the incident.

Details

The events unfolded at a school in Obolon. The attacker is a 9th-grade student of this school. It is known that he ran into the classroom with a knife and in a helmet. After that, he stabbed a classmate in the stomach and cut the teacher's hand. After that, the attacker ran into the toilet, where he cut his hands and threw away the knife and helmet.

The law enforcement officers are currently investigating the cause of the attack. The boy was detained.

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: police are investigating the circumstances