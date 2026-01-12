In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: police are investigating the circumstances

Police are investigating the circumstances of an attack that occurred on January 12 at one of Kyiv's schools. A report about the incident was received on the 102 emergency line in the morning. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, one of the students came to school with a knife and attacked a teacher and a classmate," the police statement reads.

In addition, it is stated that the victims are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The attacker was detained at the scene. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the school and clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement officers are checking information about a possible attack on a woman in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Information is circulating on social networks about an armed man who allegedly attacked a woman and opened fire.