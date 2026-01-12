$43.080.09
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 21095 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 29950 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 28303 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 28069 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 51473 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 36107 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35010 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44911 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 70866 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: police are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of a student's knife attack on a teacher and a classmate on January 12. The victims are receiving medical attention, and the attacker has been detained.

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: police are investigating the circumstances

Police are investigating the circumstances of an attack that occurred on January 12 at one of Kyiv's schools. A report about the incident was received on the 102 emergency line in the morning. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, one of the students came to school with a knife and attacked a teacher and a classmate," the police statement reads.

In addition, it is stated that the victims are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The attacker was detained at the scene. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the school and clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement officers are checking information about a possible attack on a woman in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Information is circulating on social networks about an armed man who allegedly attacked a woman and opened fire.

Alla Kiosak

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv