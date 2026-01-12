$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On the night of January 12, explosions were heard in Crimea, with the main strike targeting the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol. After the explosions, a glow was observed, and an air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol.

Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea

On Monday night, a series of powerful explosions rocked temporarily occupied Crimea. The main strike hit the area of the "Belbek" military airfield near Sevastopol, where Russian fighter aircraft are based. This was reported by eyewitnesses and the Telegram channel "Krymsky Viter" (Crimean Wind), writes UNN.

Details

According to monitoring channels and eyewitnesses, after the explosions in the airfield area, a bright red glow was observed in the sky. Immediately after the incident, an air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol due to the threat of attack drones.

Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details11.01.26, 15:53 • 24227 views

In addition to "Belbek", explosions were heard in the Balaklava area. There is a possibility that the target of the attack was the local thermal power plant (TPP), which is a critical object of the peninsula's energy system. The Russian occupation authorities announced the operation of air defense systems, but local residents report numerous "hits."

Massive internet problems

Synchronously with the operation of air defense and electronic warfare (EW) systems on the peninsula, large-scale problems with internet access began. Experts attribute this to the occupiers' strict blocking of communications in order to conceal the results of hits and prevent the coordination of potential reconnaissance groups.

It should be recalled that the "Belbek" airfield is one of the key airbases of the occupiers, where Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters are stationed, which Russia uses to terrorize peaceful cities of Ukraine. 

Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region08.01.26, 20:22 • 4645 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
