Ukrainian military struck a train with fuel and lubricants at the loading ramp of the Hvardiiske oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, in order to disrupt the supply of fuel and lubricants to units from the Dnipro Group of Forces, carried out a fire strike on a train with fuel and lubricants at the loading ramp of the Hvardiiske oil depot in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. - the General Staff reported, adding that the extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the combat capabilities of the enemy in the Orikhiv direction, the location of the occupiers' repair unit in the area of the settlement of Hirne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was hit.

