05:08 PM • 7224 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12561 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 17005 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 21908 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 16390 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 14188 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12031 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17264 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13367 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50529 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a fire attack on a rolling stock with fuel and lubricants at the "Gvardiyske" oil depot in Crimea. A repair unit of the occupiers in the area of Hirne in Donetsk region was also hit.

Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region

Ukrainian military struck a train with fuel and lubricants at the loading ramp of the Hvardiiske oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, in order to disrupt the supply of fuel and lubricants to units from the Dnipro Group of Forces, carried out a fire strike on a train with fuel and lubricants at the loading ramp of the Hvardiiske oil depot in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

- the General Staff reported, adding that the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Ukrainian paratroopers hit an enemy self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in Russia's Kursk region25.12.25, 06:33 • 5573 views

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the combat capabilities of the enemy in the Orikhiv direction, the location of the occupiers' repair unit in the area of the settlement of Hirne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was hit.

"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station28.12.25, 12:32 • 3954 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea