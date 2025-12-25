Ukrainian paratroopers hit an enemy self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in Russia's Kursk region

$42.100.05
December 24, 03:03 PM • 22148 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 32503 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 20848 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 29419 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 35116 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 20456 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21386 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36374 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52050 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71714 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 22148 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 18608 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 32501 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 29418 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 35115 views
Ukrainian paratroopers hit an enemy self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in Russia's Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The enemy equipment was located in the area of the settlement of Kulbaky, 7 km from the border with Ukraine. The enemy used this self-propelled artillery unit to carry out artillery strikes on the territory of the Sumy region.

Ukrainian paratroopers hit an enemy self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in Russia's Kursk region

Drone operators of the 78th separate Air Assault Brigade hit a Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The military reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy equipment was located in the area of the settlement of Kulbaky, Kursk region, 7 km from the border with Ukraine. The enemy used this self-propelled artillery unit to carry out artillery strikes on the territory of the Sumy region.

Paratroopers of the 78th Separate Air Assault Brigade detected the enemy's artillery system by means of aerial reconnaissance. After confirming the target, our soldiers inflicted a precise strike on the "Gvozdika", as a result of which the self-propelled artillery unit was put out of action.

- reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that Ukrainian paratroopers are consistently destroying the enemy in the North-Slobozhansky direction, depriving it of equipment, manpower, and opportunities for conducting hostilities.

Recall

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed the heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" of the Russian occupation forces.

Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video22.12.25, 08:49 • 5560 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine