Drone operators of the 78th separate Air Assault Brigade hit a Russian self-propelled artillery unit "Gvozdika" in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The military reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy equipment was located in the area of the settlement of Kulbaky, Kursk region, 7 km from the border with Ukraine. The enemy used this self-propelled artillery unit to carry out artillery strikes on the territory of the Sumy region.

Paratroopers of the 78th Separate Air Assault Brigade detected the enemy's artillery system by means of aerial reconnaissance. After confirming the target, our soldiers inflicted a precise strike on the "Gvozdika", as a result of which the self-propelled artillery unit was put out of action. - reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that Ukrainian paratroopers are consistently destroying the enemy in the North-Slobozhansky direction, depriving it of equipment, manpower, and opportunities for conducting hostilities.

Recall

Fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) destroyed the heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" of the Russian occupation forces.

