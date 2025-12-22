Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters and published a video and details of the unique GUR operation in Lipetsk, writes UNN.

On the night of December 20-21, 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk – two expensive enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters were burning. As a result of the operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, directly carried out by a representative of the resistance movement against the criminal Russian regime, both military aircraft of the aggressor were put out of action. - reported the GUR on social networks.

The estimated total cost of the two damaged fighters, which Russia used in the genocidal war against Ukraine, as indicated, can be up to 100 million dollars.

"The Su-27 and Su-30 with tail numbers "12" and "82" were burned thanks to careful preparation, composure, and professionalism. The planning of the special operation at the airfield near Lipetsk took two weeks," the GUR said.

"The studied patrol route and the schedule of guard changes allowed to covertly penetrate the military facility of the aggressor state, hit the Russian "Sushkas" directly in the protective aviation hangar, and then - to leave the airfield unhindered," the intelligence agency indicated.

