Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video

Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 14409 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 28441 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 32851 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 40943 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 38678 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 48204 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72400 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 85697 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45723 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 122967 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 91652 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
China
Florida
White House
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Series

Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2526 views

The Ministry of Defense's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the damage to enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk. The operation, carried out by a representative of the resistance movement, disabled two aircraft worth up to $100 million.

Two enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets hit at an airfield near Lipetsk: HUR showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters and published a video and details of the unique GUR operation in Lipetsk, writes UNN.

On the night of December 20-21, 2025, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk – two expensive enemy Su-30 and Su-27 fighters were burning. As a result of the operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, directly carried out by a representative of the resistance movement against the criminal Russian regime, both military aircraft of the aggressor were put out of action.

- reported the GUR on social networks.

The estimated total cost of the two damaged fighters, which Russia used in the genocidal war against Ukraine, as indicated, can be up to 100 million dollars.

"The Su-27 and Su-30 with tail numbers "12" and "82" were burned thanks to careful preparation, composure, and professionalism. The planning of the special operation at the airfield near Lipetsk took two weeks," the GUR said.

"The studied patrol route and the schedule of guard changes allowed to covertly penetrate the military facility of the aggressor state, hit the Russian "Sushkas" directly in the protective aviation hangar, and then - to leave the airfield unhindered," the intelligence agency indicated.

SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in Crimea20.12.25, 11:25 • 27736 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine