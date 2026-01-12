Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations

The results of inspections of two more legal entities associated with the scandalous Odesa private clinic Odrex may be published within a week. According to sources in the Ministry of Health, during the inspections, the regulator's commission found violations of licensing conditions, which UNN does not know exactly, but they concern both licensees.

The results of inspections of the legal entities of the Odesa private clinic Odrex, LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Medical Center," may be published by the Ministry of Health within a week. Both LLCs are involved in a number of criminal cases regarding alleged fraud, embezzlement of patient funds, and improper treatment.

In response to a letter from the Prosecutor General's Office dated December 18, 2025, the Ministry of Health issued an order to establish a commission to conduct unscheduled state supervision (control) measures regarding compliance by business entities with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activity with medical practice subject to licensing, by the limited liability company "Medical House "Odrex" and the limited liability company "Medical Center," with a working period from January 6 to January 8, 2026. - stated in the response to the request.

According to sources in the Ministry of Health, during unscheduled inspections of Odrex clinic's legal entities for compliance with licensing conditions, the commission found violations of legislative requirements in the field of medical practice by both legal entities. Currently, the regulator is processing the results of the inspections.

If the regulator revokes the licenses of LLC "Medical House "Odrex" and LLC "Medical Center," Odrex clinic will become almost the only private clinic in Ukraine to have three medical licenses revoked. This is because, following the previous inspection of LLC "House of Medicine" - the clinic's legal entity involved in the case of patient Adnan Kivan's death - the license was revoked due to the clinic administration's refusal to provide the commission members with the necessary documentation for the inspection.

Odrex LLCs' shuffling

As UNN previously reported, the private clinic Odrex is actually registered under several legal entities that are connected by founders and the address of their activities. Some of them are already involved in criminal proceedings opened based on statements from relatives of deceased patients and individuals who consider themselves victims of treatment at the Odrex clinic. As of today, at least seven criminal proceedings are known to involve companies associated with Odrex.

Another Odrex LLC – attempts to obtain a new license?

In addition, UNN learned that the beneficiaries of the Odrex clinic registered another enterprise, LLC "MDO Pivden," at the end of 2025. The Ministry of Health states in its response to the editorial board's journalistic inquiry that the clinic's new legal entity has not yet submitted documents for obtaining a medical license.

However, given the critical situation in which the clinic may find itself if two more licenses are revoked, attempts to activate the issue of obtaining a new medical license through another legal entity cannot be ruled out. Especially since a possible conflict of interest has repeatedly appeared in this story. Earlier, journalists reported that Tigran Harutyunyan, the CEO of Odrex, is a member of the working group of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for the development of private medicine, which is headed by Minister Viktor Liashko.

Under such circumstances, the public, families of deceased patients, and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at Odrex are closely monitoring the regulator's decisions, as any steps to issue new licenses in this case could become a litmus test of the real impartiality and integrity of state control.