US and allies will defend every inch of NATO territory: Waltz at emergency UN Security Council meeting

Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the UN, addressed the Security Council for the first time on Monday. He assured that the United States and its allies would defend every inch of NATO territory, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Waltz spoke at an emergency meeting of the UN's most powerful body, dedicated to Russia's recent invasion of Estonian airspace.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands with our NATO allies in connection with these airspace violations," the former Republican congressman said.

"And I want to take this first opportunity to reiterate and emphasize that the United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory."

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting due to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace. NATO fighters scrambled to intercept, after which the Russian planes left Estonian territory.

The country's government announced that it was initiating consultations with allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight" from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. Russia also stated that the flight allegedly took place in strict accordance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.