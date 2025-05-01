Trump nominated Waltz as ambassador to the UN, Rubio will serve as security advisor

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 34266 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 83803 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 92431 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 103975 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 110210 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286870 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154289 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170230 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226091 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254594 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.6m/s
54%
753 mm
Popular news

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 63187 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 56405 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 23227 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25483 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93169 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 93170 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 193220 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286870 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 221747 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256117 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 628 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 1576 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 14361 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 22672 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25483 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump nominated Waltz as ambassador to the UN, Rubio will serve as security advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3368 views

Trump nominated Mike Waltz as the US Ambassador to the UN. Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, will be the National Security Advisor.

Trump nominated Waltz as ambassador to the UN, Rubio will serve as security advisor

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate Mike Waltz as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, UNN reports.

I am pleased to announce that I will nominate Mike Waltz as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Since his service in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress, and as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our country's interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role

- Trump wrote in Truth Social.

Meanwhile, according to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will perform the duties of National Security Advisor while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department.

Together we will continue to fight tirelessly to MAKE America and the world SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

- Trump summed up.

Let's add

As Fox News reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have already been fired.

CNN wrote that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will leave the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days. His job was called into question after a leak.

Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN01.05.2025, 20:30 • 6954 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Michael Waltz
Marco Rubio
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$61.96
Bitcoin
$96,884.40
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,231.25
Ethereum
$1,856.06