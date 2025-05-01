Trump nominated Waltz as ambassador to the UN, Rubio will serve as security advisor

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate Mike Waltz as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, UNN reports.

I am pleased to announce that I will nominate Mike Waltz as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Since his service in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress, and as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our country's interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role - Trump wrote in Truth Social.

Meanwhile, according to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will perform the duties of National Security Advisor while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department.

Together we will continue to fight tirelessly to MAKE America and the world SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter! - Trump summed up.

As Fox News reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have already been fired.

CNN wrote that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will leave the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days. His job was called into question after a leak.

Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN