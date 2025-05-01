Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 29707 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71800 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 85031 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96812 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 103903 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277940 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151644 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168809 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 225714 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253400 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 82215 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181969 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277940 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216231 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250974 views
Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11424 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20333 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22652 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21097 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83933 views
Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN

 • 5448 views

Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said he is not interested in the national security adviser position after Mike Waltz was fired. He responded to rumors that he is a leading candidate.

Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is not interested in the position of White House National Security Advisor. Witkoff informed his entourage about this. 

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, former real estate attorney and investor Steve Witkoff, responded to rumors that he is the leading candidate for the position of National Security Advisor. These assumptions began to spread immediately after it became known that the current National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy will leave their posts in the White House.

Witkoff told his inner circle that he does not want to hold this position [National Security Advisor], and they do not expect him to be chosen.

- sources close to Witkoff said.

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were fired. More staff dismissals are expected to be announced.

An agreement with Ukraine on minerals will be concluded - US Presidential Advisor Waltz 27.04.25, 18:25 • 5083 views

