Witkoff not interested in national security adviser position at the White House - CNN
Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said he is not interested in the national security adviser position after Mike Waltz was fired. He responded to rumors that he is a leading candidate.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is not interested in the position of White House National Security Advisor. Witkoff informed his entourage about this.
President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, former real estate attorney and investor Steve Witkoff, responded to rumors that he is the leading candidate for the position of National Security Advisor. These assumptions began to spread immediately after it became known that the current National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy will leave their posts in the White House.
Witkoff told his inner circle that he does not want to hold this position [National Security Advisor], and they do not expect him to be chosen.
Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were fired. More staff dismissals are expected to be announced.
