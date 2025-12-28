$41.930.00
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 10965 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 12355 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 29594 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 42953 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 41414 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 31563 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26999 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22026 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43086 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Today, the ski season started in Bukovel, but due to the large number of tourists, significant queues and traffic jams have formed.

Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx

The long-awaited ski season in Bukovel started today. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bukovel.

The ski season has started, and with it even more scenarios for your vacation. The first prepared slopes are already waiting for your morning descents and vibrant skiing.

In addition, preparations are underway for evening skiing, which starts on January 2. The complex's employees are working on safe coverage and the width of the slopes.

However, according to Telegram channels, the number of tourists at the resort is huge. Due to the influx of visitors, huge queues and traffic jams have formed.

"Bukovel is 'bursting at the seams'," the post says.

As for the cost of active recreation, skiers will have to pay more than 2,000 hryvnias for a day pass, and 400 hryvnias for a single lift.

