Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx

The long-awaited ski season in Bukovel started today. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bukovel.

The ski season has started, and with it even more scenarios for your vacation. The first prepared slopes are already waiting for your morning descents and vibrant skiing.

In addition, preparations are underway for evening skiing, which starts on January 2. The complex's employees are working on safe coverage and the width of the slopes.

However, according to Telegram channels, the number of tourists at the resort is huge. Due to the influx of visitors, huge queues and traffic jams have formed.

"Bukovel is 'bursting at the seams'," the post says.

As for the cost of active recreation, skiers will have to pay more than 2,000 hryvnias for a day pass, and 400 hryvnias for a single lift.

