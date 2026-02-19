$43.290.03
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The US is pressuring NATO to cut overseas missions, including operations in Iraq and Kosovo. Washington is also lobbying to prevent Ukraine and Indo-Pacific partners from participating in the Alliance summit in Ankara.

US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - media

The United States is demanding that NATO allies reduce overseas missions and not invite Ukraine and other partners to the Alliance summit in Ankara. Four diplomats to NATO told Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to four diplomats who spoke to the media, the US under Donald Trump is pressuring NATO to cut many foreign policy initiatives, including ending a key alliance mission in Iraq.

In recent months, the US has also lobbied to scale back NATO's peacekeeping operation in Kosovo and prevent the formal participation of Ukraine and Indo-Pacific allies in the alliance's annual summit in Ankara in July.

The publication notes that these efforts reflect the White House's desire to view NATO as a purely Euro-Atlantic defense pact and to abandon years of expansion into crisis management, global partnerships, and values-based initiatives that have long irritated the US president and his MAGA movement supporters.

Zelenskyy is aware of discussions about a new document between NATO and Russia, called negotiations with Ukraine about a potential place in the Alliance important19.02.26, 12:49 • 3250 views

As part of Washington's efforts, NATO will reduce so-called "out-of-area activities" that go beyond the alliance's core tasks of defense and deterrence. Domestically, this effort has been dubbed a "return to factory settings," said four diplomats who were granted anonymity to freely discuss this delicate internal issue.

The media notes that these efforts could lead to a rapid reduction in NATO's activities in former combat zones, as well as the exclusion of capitals, including Kyiv and Canberra, from official discussions this summer.

The White House declined to comment publicly on NATO partnership programs and global operations when contacted by Politico.

The new details emerged after US Deputy Pentagon Chief Elbridge Colby recently outlined the administration's position underlying what he called NATO 3.0.

"Not every mission can be a priority. Not every opportunity can be improved to the limit," Colby told alliance defense ministers last week, while reaffirming that the US remains committed to European security. "The measure of seriousness is whether European forces can fight, sustain, and win in scenarios that are most important to the defense of the alliance."

The article notes that the US campaign is causing a backlash from some allies.

Abandoning the alliance's overseas initiatives is "the wrong approach," said one of the four diplomats. "Partnership is crucial for deterrence and defense."

Since Trump's return to the White House last year, he has sharply cut US commitments abroad, withdrawn NATO troops and personnel from Europe, and handed over some of the alliance's top command to Europeans, seeking to reorient his foreign policy toward "key aspects of national security."

The US will pressure Russia and play a key role in supporting Ukraine - NATO Secretary General Rutte12.02.26, 11:45 • 3673 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World